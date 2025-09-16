Banbury West End Tennis Club A team are crowned champions
And the club tournament day was an amazing success with 11 finals being contested.
The A team are champions of Div 1 in the Banbury league where teams consist of 3 men and 3 ladies and in each round 11 games are played. The BWE ladies Anna Haynes, Wendy Eves Dickins and Jacqui Skevington won all their matches with scores of 6-5, 7-4 and 8-3. The men Paul Barnes, Tom Mourre and Paul Brown won 6-5, 7-4 and 6-5. Anna and Paul Barnes lost their mixed 5-6, Jacqui and Paul Brown lost 3-8 but Wendy and Tom won 7-4
The greatly successful club tournament involved a large number of players. The Junior singles was won by Tallis Annersley beating Alex Massey 6-3, 6-1. Tallis also won the main club ladies singles by beating Jenny Dahlman 6-3, 6-1. The ladies doubles was won by Wendy Eves Dickins and Katherine Davenport beating Jacqui Skevington and Kat Kurgane 6-3, 6-3. In the mens doubles Paul Barnes (appearing in all 3 mens finals !!) and Sean Pettitt beat Paul Brown and Tom Mourre 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 (the 3rd set being a Championship tie-break to 10). In the Mens Singles Tom Mourre was victorious beating Paul Barnes 6-1, 3-6 10-8. The mixed doubles was won by Wendy Eves Dickins and Miles Harley beating Anna Haynes and Paul Barnes 6-4, 6-1
In the Plate events Izzy Lewis and Stephie Lea beat Ingrid Pouyanne and Nikki Bruce 6-4, 6-1. Mens doubles Plate was won by Joe Ludwig and Jack Harper. They beat Pete Vance and Tony Humphrey 6-3, 6-1. Mens Singles Plate was won by Bertie Fawcett Shapland by beating Tyler Pettitt 6-4, 1-6, 10-6. The winners of the mixed doubles Plate were Stephie Lea and Jeremy Turner in a very close match against Jenny Dahlman and Paul Fuller. The final score was 7-5, 7-5. Congratulations go to Tallis Annersely, Stephie Lea and Wendy Eves Dickins who won 2 winners trophies each. And an immense thank you to Anna Haynes for organising such a successful event.