Banbury West End Tennis Club A team are crowned champions

BWE A team celebrating their victory !!

Banbury West End Tennis Club A team beat Brackley A team 7-2 to become champions of the Banbury League's Division One.

And the club tournament day was an amazing success with 11 finals being contested.

The A team are champions of Div 1 in the Banbury league where teams consist of 3 men and 3 ladies and in each round 11 games are played. The BWE ladies Anna Haynes, Wendy Eves Dickins and Jacqui Skevington won all their matches with scores of 6-5, 7-4 and 8-3. The men Paul Barnes, Tom Mourre and Paul Brown won 6-5, 7-4 and 6-5. Anna and Paul Barnes lost their mixed 5-6, Jacqui and Paul Brown lost 3-8 but Wendy and Tom won 7-4

The greatly successful club tournament involved a large number of players. The Junior singles was won by Tallis Annersley beating Alex Massey 6-3, 6-1. Tallis also won the main club ladies singles by beating Jenny Dahlman 6-3, 6-1. The ladies doubles was won by Wendy Eves Dickins and Katherine Davenport beating Jacqui Skevington and Kat Kurgane 6-3, 6-3. In the mens doubles Paul Barnes (appearing in all 3 mens finals !!) and Sean Pettitt beat Paul Brown and Tom Mourre 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 (the 3rd set being a Championship tie-break to 10). In the Mens Singles Tom Mourre was victorious beating Paul Barnes 6-1, 3-6 10-8. The mixed doubles was won by Wendy Eves Dickins and Miles Harley beating Anna Haynes and Paul Barnes 6-4, 6-1

Tallis Annersley with her trophy for the Junior Singles by beating Alex Massey. She also won the main Ladies singles event.

In the Plate events Izzy Lewis and Stephie Lea beat Ingrid Pouyanne and Nikki Bruce 6-4, 6-1. Mens doubles Plate was won by Joe Ludwig and Jack Harper. They beat Pete Vance and Tony Humphrey 6-3, 6-1. Mens Singles Plate was won by Bertie Fawcett Shapland by beating Tyler Pettitt 6-4, 1-6, 10-6. The winners of the mixed doubles Plate were Stephie Lea and Jeremy Turner in a very close match against Jenny Dahlman and Paul Fuller. The final score was 7-5, 7-5. Congratulations go to Tallis Annersely, Stephie Lea and Wendy Eves Dickins who won 2 winners trophies each. And an immense thank you to Anna Haynes for organising such a successful event.