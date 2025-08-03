Banbury West End Tennis achieve one excellent victory and one draw in latest matches

By Andi Padbury
Contributor
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 21:30 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 11:28 BST
Banbury West End ladies achieve a draw in their Oxfordshire league match (div 5) whilst BWE A team achieve a magnificent 9-0 victory over Deddington A (Banbury league - div 1)

BWE Ladies managed a hard fought draw with Wychwood B team in the Oxfordshire league.

Wendy Eves Dickins and Tallis Annersley at 1st pair beat the Wychwood 1st pair and the 2nd pair with scores of 6-0, 6-4. Jenny Tucker and Andi Padbury at 2nd pair were unlucky not to win a set against the Wychwood 1st pair. They lost 4-6, 3-6 and also lost against the 2nd pair 3-6, 1-6.

The BWE A team had an excellent 9-0 victory over Deddington A in the Banbury league Div 1. These teams consist of three men and three ladies with each round playing 11 games each.

Tell us your club news.

The West End ladies, Anna Haynes, Kat Kurgane and Hayley Finch won 9-2, 6-5 and 8-3. The BWE men Paul Barnes, Thomas Mourree and Sean Pettitt won 8-3, 10-1 and 9-2. The mixed scores were 9-2, 8-3 and 10-1

