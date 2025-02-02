Banbury Table Tennis League: Barry Hook wins Top 12 tournament

Top 12 winner Barry Hook

Barry Hook won his maiden Hawkins Group Top 12 after a day full of high-quality table tennis from all involved.

Hook, defending champion Jack Shardlow, Brian Hobill and Jason Tustain qualified from their group. In the other group Michael Harrison, Simon Nolan and Tony Gorman and Pete Harris took the qualifying places.

Hook, Harrison, Shardlow and Nolan prevailed in the quarter final matches.

The first semi-final saw Harrison beat his Millennium teammate Shardlow in 4 sets. Arguably the game of the day saw Hook take on Tadmarton teammate Nolan in the second semi-final. Hook got off to a flyer, but the first 4 sets were shared with many long and fast rallies. The decider was nip and tuck, but Hook squeezed through 11-8.

It was fitting that the two group winners met in the final, and with both former finalists a new name was destined to be on the trophy. There was little to split in the pair early on with Hook taking the first in deuce. The 4th set never saw more than a couple of points between the pair. At 8-8 the game was in the balance, but Hook took both points off his serve to set up 2 championship points, and he took the first opportunity from a fortuitous net-cord to take the title.

The league would like to thank Brian Hobill for use of the venue and Mick Hawkins for his ongoing generosity and support in sponsoring the league’s flagship event.

Holders Ratley C reached the next round of the Robin Aston Handicap Trophy with a convincing 105 point victory over division 1 side, Bodicote B. Ratley, aiming to reach an unprecedented 5th final in a row and take the title for the 3rd year in the succession started with a large advantage and this never looked like slipping away as the trio of Ben Pick, Colin Simpson, and Piotr Grysakowski performed well in all of their matches. Kannan Nithi dug in deep to score vital points for Bodicote in all of his matches, but Pick was player of the night taking a set against the highly ranked Dom Barker.

Last year’s runners up Bloxham B qualified with ease at the expense of division two leaders Shutford A. Patrick Foley and Paul Harris both took sets against the handicap to secure a 342 - 279 win. Club mates Bloxham C beat Shipston B 335 - 304. Dawn Jackson player of the match and was well supported by dad Jim, and Malc Charles.

Steve Kay was the star man for Shipston C in their mauling of Shutford B, as they cruised to a 368 - 267 win. The round’s closest tie saw Millennium A squeeze past Bodicote C by just 8 points. Jason Crocker taking a set against Jack Garner looked to put Bodicote in the driving seat, but Millennium kept chipping away at the deficit securing the win in the doubles.

Paul Winch was the star man as Bodicote G beat Bodicote E 321 - 294.