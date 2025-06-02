Banbury snooker star Tessa Davidson cements her place in history after winning her third world title

Banbury's Tessa Davidson has successfully retained her position as world women's senior champion by winning the World Championship for the third time.

Tessa’s victory at last month’s Women's World Seniors Championship (May 20–27) in Dongguan, China, has cemented her place in history as one of the best women’s senior players of all time.

The 56-year-old self-employed gardener from Adderbury hopes that her victory will inspire more women to give the sport a go.

Tessa said: “I hope my victory will bring more awareness to women’s snooker, and hopefully it will encourage local young women and girls to have a try at snooker.”

Tessa Davidson and her opponent in the final, China's Han Fang.

On the route to her victory, Tessa faced off against three talented Chinese players, including Han Fang, who she defeated in last year’s final.

Despite the scoreline being the same as in 2024, with Tessa beating Han by three frames to one, Tessa says that her opponent had improved significantly since their last meeting.

After beating Han again, Tessa was crowned queen of the senior game for the second year in a row and for the third time in just four years.

She said: “It was amazing to win the Women’s World Senior title for the third time.

“The standard particularly among the Chinese players gets better every year, so winning is becoming more of a challenge every year.

“Sometimes I’m playing players I know nothing about, so I am having to stay very sharp to be able to beat them.”

In recent years, Tessa has travelled to the USA, Thailand and China twice to play snooker. She says travelling and meeting players from overseas is a big part of why she loves the sport so much.

Tessa added: “It’s amazing to have the opportunity to go somewhere like China and play snooker; the hospitality over there is really impressive.

“The stadium and facilities over there are top quality, and people treat us like celebrities by asking for photos and autographs in the street.

“There are billboards near the stadium with pictures of the players in the tournament, and in general the fans seem to enjoy the women’s game more than elsewhere.”

Speaking about some memorable moments from the competition, Tessa said: “The prize-giving ceremony at the end of the competition was superb; it felt very special.

“There was a big crowd, and the organisers took great pride in introducing all the players and officials."

In the past four years, Tessa has claimed three world senior titles (2022, 2024 and 2025) and won several other high-ranking snooker competitions, including the British Open, Belgian Open and the US Open.

Her success over these years is made even more remarkable considering she took a 23-year break from snooker to raise her two children.

Following her retaining the senior world title, Tessa will now focus her energy on practising for the English championship, which takes place in Leeds next month.

Tessa is also on the lookout for sponsorship, which will enable her to travel and play at snooker competitions abroad.

She also runs a snooker academy for under 18s every Thursday from 5pm until 6.30pm at her long-term base of Fast Eddies Snooker and Pool Club.

Tessa said: “I would like to thank Fast Eddies’ owners, Carmen and Lawrence, for all of their support.”