Banbury secure National League status with decisive win

Banbury Man of the Match Sam Brealey closes down Barford's Pakistan international Ghazanfar Ali

Banbury produced one of their best and most controlled performances of the year to take the points in their home clash with Barford Tigers claiming a 5–3 victory.

The visitors fielded a team with 3 overseas international players and a former international but it was the home side that leap-frogged them in the League table to go 5th and secure their National League status for next season.

Banbury got off to a flying start with Connor Roberts robbing a defender to create chance in the second minute and it was only 3 minutes later last week’s man of the match Ian Reynolds stole the ball charged forward to find Harry Simons whose cross was tipped home from close range by Jordi Groenewald and claim an early lead.

It was soon clear that the visitors were not going to roll over and they started to use their formidable array of talent to create their own chances bringing out the best in Banbury’s Man of the Match defender Sam Brealey. But, Tigers were able to capitalize on a poor clear out to storm forward and draw a great save from home keeper Will Powell. The save led to a penalty corner award but the defence kept the former international Muhammed Irfan’s effort at bay and then cleared the re-award to finish the first quarter one ahead.

Starting the next period Josh Nunneley’s huge aerial pass almost the length of the pitch found player coach Ben Mackey but he was unable to get his cross away, the next minute another long defence splitting pass found Jamie Boardman in the Tigers area but Amarpreet Sahi, the visitors keeper, was able to snuff out the chance.

However, it was Tigers that struck next as Irfan slammed home a penalty corner in the fifth minute of the quarter to level the scores, with Powell called upon moments later to pull off another great save to deny Irfan another penalty corner strike and keep the scores level. Banbury stuck to their plan seeking to play the game at their own pace and Mackey was able to strip a Tigers midfield move, find Simons whose perfectly placed pass allowed Groenewald to get his second deftly lifting the ball over a stranded Sahi and restore the home lead.

The remainder of the second quarter was all Banbury with Luke Davis and Groenewald drawing saves from Sahi and one of Banbury’s own international players Tyson Nunneley dazzling the visitors with an astonishing mazey dribble into the area and his brother and fellow England player Josh setting up Boardman to win their first penalty corner of the game. The chance was not converted and Banbury took their one goal lead into half time.

The home side started the second half well but the visitors still posed a huge threat and it was only a brave charge down by Banbury’s Sam Pick that denied Tigers a come back goal and Powell again called upon to keep out another good effort from a penalty corner.

Despite those early threats it was Banbury’s quarter when a long aerial pass found Groenewald to win a penalty corner fired home low and left by Josh Nunneley to increase the lead, two minutes later youngster Ben Miller was able to open his scoring account forcing the ball home from close range to extend the lead into the end of the quarter.

Tigers’ Pakistan captain Ghazanfar Ali tormented the home defence throughout the final period using his dribbling skills down their left to create chances and draw more good defensive work from Brealey and Pick but Noah Higginson was able to get on the end of one of the crosses and reduce the home lead in the first minute after the break.

Some ill-discipline began to hamper the visitors with sin bin periods reducing them to only 10 and then 9 players with Banbury taking advantage as Boardman collected a long pass to face only Sahi who he beat with great skills and cooly slotted home to make it 5. In the dying seconds and with Tigers back up to full strength they got a consolation with the last hit of the game but it was not enough.

Banbury Manager Steve Brooker said: “That was much more like it! We produced a really strong performance without some of the lapses that have plagued us in recent weeks and we did so in challenging circumstances against star studded opposition. If we played with that intensity and consistency every week we would be challenging the top of the table. Sadly our own overseas guest player Jordi Groenewald now returns to South Africa for this own home season but his 2 goals and outstanding contribution today and throughout the season have seen us safely confirmed at the top level for another season – a great achievement for our Club. Next week we are at home again against Birmingham University before our last game back on the road to Norwich.”