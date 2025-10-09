Banbury RFC young rugby stars shine at Northampton Saints

Banbury RFC U12

Hundreds of budding rugby stars descended on the home of Northampton Saints on Sunday for the Defender Rising Stars Cup in partnership with PREM Rugby.

On the morning after England’s women were crowned world champions, girls and boys from over 25 grassroots clubs, including Banbury RFC, took part in matches that mixed competition with fun and learning.

The annual Under-11s festival is one of a series across the country, hosted nationwide by PREM Rugby clubs.

They aim to provide young players with the opportunity to play in a professional environment, with an emphasis on rugby’s values rather than just the scoreline. For most of the youngsters, it was their first experience on a professional training ground and proud parents, grandparents and coaches lined the sidelines as they showcased their skills.

A wet start to the morning left players’ boots caked in mud, but did little to dampen spirits. By lunchtime the rain had cleared in time for an awards ceremony, where Saints stars Chunya Munga and Archie Appleby handed out medals to those who best embodied rugby’s core values; teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship that echoed throughout the festival.

Digby O’Lone, 10, of Banbury RFC: “I love being with friends and showing off a bit. Rugby helps us learn to work together really well.”

“And if someone gets hurt, we’re always there to pick them up,” added teammate Noah Matema.

Try-scorer Penny Kerr, said: “Rugby’s nice because everyone gets to make new friends and I hope to maybe go professional one day.”

Since the first festival in 2008, more than 125,000 children have taken part, with many going on to play for PREM Rugby Clubs. Some referees at the festivals are also involved in youth development, helping ensure that the next generation learns the game’s values both on and off the pitch.

Chunya Munga said: “Watching these kids play with such enthusiasm and respect reminds you why grassroots rugby is so important. The future of the sport is in great hands. It’s brilliant to see so many young players enjoying themselves while learning the values that make rugby special.”

“Events like this are exactly how we grow the next generation of talent — full of energy, teamwork and a real love for the game.”

These festivals form part of PREM Rugby’s wider commitment to developing the game at the grassroots level.