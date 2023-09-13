Banbury Lawn Tennis Club appoints new head coach

All of Banbury Tennis Club's coaching is now contracted to Rosie Clark Tennis Coaching Ltd (RCTC), a professional company using a team of dedicated coaches who are all LTA Accredited, Qualified and Insured.

Their aim is to raise skill levels and participation in tennis by making it an enjoyable form of exercise for both adults and children.

For the youngest beginners they create a fun and safe environment. This allows RCTC to introduce and develop the core skills of Agility, Balance and Coordination (ABCs) while ultimately developing a tactical knowledge of the game.

More advanced junior players and adults receive a greater depth of technical and tactical coaching to improve and expand their game.

Rosie Clark is Banbury's New Head Coach

The Club, through RCTC, provides the following coaching options:

*seasonal coaching programmes

*private coaching for one-on-one or small personal groups

*Summer and Easter holiday camps for children, involving half-day/full day options and catering for varying ability levels

*cardio tennis, which is a fun, sociable fitness class with a tennis twist

Non-members are welcome to attend the coaching sessions, but please note that group coaching fees are reduced for Club members.

The Programme includes sessions for beginners/improvers & juniors. Adult sessions for members are also arranged at various times throughout the season. Everyone is truly catered for!

Rosie Clark is a LTA Accredited+ Level 3 Coach as well as a Certified PTR Instructor and REPs Registered LAO Level 3 Personal Trainer.

What this means is not only does she hold the upper tier qualification of LTA Coach Accreditation, but she can also make a difference to your physical and mental health through exercise and nutrition. Perhaps that's one of the reasons she was awarded the title of Oxfordshire Development Coach of the Year 2023.

