Banbury finish sixth in Midlands Conference League

Banbury and England's Tyson Nunneley pushes past Norwich defenders.

Banbury set off on another long journey into East Anglia to face 3rd placed Norwich hoping for a win in their final game of the season which, if other results had gone their way, could have seen them go up the table to a very respectable 4th place, but it was not to be.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The disappointing away from home form continued going down 4 – 3 albeit in a tight game and with periods of play when it looked as if they could get the win they craved.

Taking an early lead has been the catalyst for Banbury’s recent wins but this week it was the home team that managed exactly what the visitors could not manage with Tom Ridley completing a break away move to take a lead in only the second minute. With the visitors on the back foot it got worse when, only 5 minutes later, Norwich’s Eliott Hibel fired in a second to double the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, finding their stride Banbury began to put some midfield moves together and finished the first quarter in style with Joe Allen rekindling memories of his time as a centre forward when he was able to finish a well constructed move and halve the lead.

Despite the encouragement of Allen’s goal the visitors could not improve their score line only for Norwich to restor the 2 goal difference before half time with Louis Preston beating the Banbury’s keeper, Will Powell, from close range.

It was not until the final quarter that Banbury really improved with Harry Simons reducing the lead, but then as the visitors pressed for the points they allowed another break away through the defensive screen for Cameron Cooke to make it 4 for the home side. Banbury got some reward for the their efforts in the frantic remaining minutes with Josh Nunneley slamming home a penalty corner but it was too little too late.

Banbury Manager Steve Brooker said “Finishing 6th in the League is not quite what we hoped for, but we have ended up with more points than was the case last season and we are very pleased to maintain our position at the National League level – which is a great achievement for a relatively small community based club. I am very pleased with the progress that player coach Ben Mackey and his coaching partner Dominic Blackmore-Beales have made this season, filling the huge gap left when long time coach Richard Hobley moved on at the end of last season.Under their guidance we have improved as a team and recruited new players to replace those that also stepped down last year. We will back next season very much aiming for a top four finish and we have a queue of home grown young players that will be pressing for 1st team places.Meanwhile, we are hugely proud that the Nunneley brothers, Tyson and Josh, will both be representing England in Masters Tournaments over the summer, we wish them all of the very best for international success which can only further enhance the reputation of the Club.”