Banbury earn a hard-fought home draw against Birmingham University

Banbury's player/coach Ben Mackey forces his way past a University defender in the mid-field battle.

Banbury hosted the University of Birmingham for the last home game of the season with Banbury’s position already secured in the National League after last week’s win against Barford Tigers - but with the University needing points to ensure they have a cushion above the relegation zone.

Banbury dominated from the start but it was the University who went ahead 1-0 after 6 minutes when they won a penalty corner and Captain Charlie Wolff neatly deflected the drag flick into the Banbury net. Ben Mackey and Connor Roberts dominated the midfield for the next 10 minutes and it was Banbury who were unlucky not to draw level during this period. Roberts and Luke Davis combined well to win Banbury’s first penalty corner but Josh Nunneley’s high drag flick was well saved by University keeper Sam Frost.

Harry Simons worked well up front off Roberts and Mackey and came close to scoring before winning a penalty corner for the home side 15 minutes into the game and Josh Nunneley’s low drag flick rocket hit the University backboard to make it 1-1.

Roberts and Mackey started to bring Tyson Nunneley and James Long into the flanks and this is where Banbury were dangerous putting the visitors under extreme pressure, but the also defence had to deal with the odd University break and Joe Allen had to come to the rescue clearing one off the line. The Banbury barrage continued and Josh Nunneley carved through the University midfield and defence to win another penalty corner. University keeper Frost pulled off a triple save to keep the University in the game saving off Mackey’s flick and follow up as well as a flick from Tim Williams-Ellis.

Banbury's James Long breaks past two University mid-fielders to start another attack

Ben Millar, Joe Allen and Luke Davis acted as a great midfield shield allowing Roberts, Tyson Nunneley and Mackey to create attacks for Simons and Jamie Boardman. The half finished with Boardman coming close trying to reverse strike a bouncing ball from a great Mackey aerial pass but only firing the ball over the University bar.

The second half started with the University pressing much harder and chasing the win. Their playmaker Alex Holloway pushed up into the heart of the midfield and this pressed Banbury back. Joint “Man of the Match” Sam Pick and Tyson Nunneley had to work hard in defence to channel and tackle and break down the University attacks and Banbury Keeper Will Powell had to make a couple of critical saves.

Mackey was at the heart of the counter attacks working with Tyson Nunneley and winning another two penalty corners – the first was saved off Josh Nunneley’s flick and the second Harry Simons was just inches away from deflecting the ball near the University left post but the ball went wide. The University threw caution to the wind to get the win they needed and it was the tireless running and cover especially from Jonty Duffy, Davis and Allen that quashed most of their attacks.

But Banbury countered well and Simons and Boardman worked well off the surging attacks down the wings from Nunneley and Long. In the final minutes the University pressed hard again but the Banbury defence stood firm and ensured the game finished in a draw.

Manager Andy Camp said “This was a tough match with the University throwing all they could at us to get a win. We were in control in the first half but were more stretched and less composed in the second half. The lads did well to contain them in the last 10 minutes and added another point to their tally and securing our position at 5th in the league just 2 points behind St Albans in 4th. This is an improvement on last year and so we are making progress. Next week we end the season away to 3rd placed Norwich and I am sure the lads will want to end the season on a win.”