Banbury boys shine on regional stage but have to settle for silver

Banbury Boys U10s after the final with coach Oli Hyatt,

The Banbury Hockey Boys U10s, sponsored by the DCS Group, who were crowned Oxfordshire Champions in March, had to settle for 2nd place in the South tournament after a tough day of hockey.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having won the Oxfordshire tournament a month ago, the boys went into the South Regional tournament, held at Reading Hockey Club, in good spirts and they got off to a steady start with a 1-1 draw against a good Hazelmere side.

The boys really found their stride in the next two games, with an excellent 3-0 win over Slough and then the boys arguably put in their most impressive performance with a 3-0 win against Buckinghamshire champions, Amersham and Chalfont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the semi-final the boys had to withstand some early pressure from a strong Winchester side (who topped their group) and eventually Banbury managed to get hold of the game and a solitary goal was enough to secure their place in the final against Hazelmere.

After such a gruelling schedule the Banbury side ran out of steam in the final and they had to settle for the silver medals, losing 3-0 to Hazelmere.

Coach Oli Hyatt said. "I could not be any prouder of the boys today and they played with such skills and desire. Injuries went against us in the final but the boys never gave up! With so many of the boys a year young, will be be back next year to see if we can go one better.

Head of Junior Hockey, Craig Irvine said: " We are incredibly proud of the boys who have performed so well this season."

Anyone wanting to start hockey or join Banbury Hockey Club should visit www.banburyhockeyclub.co.uk