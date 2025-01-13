The Banbury Triathlon will take place on May 18.

Team Cherwell Triathlon Club is thrilled to announce the return of the Banbury Triathlon on 18th May 2025.

Organised by your local triathlon club, this exciting event offers a Sprint Triathlon, Super Sprint Triathlon, Aquabike, Relays and Corporate Relays - catering to athletes of all levels.

Don’t miss early bird prices available until 31st January.

Alex Birch, Chairman of Team Cherwell, is delighted with entries so far: "Seeing so many first-time participants from last year sign up is truly heartwarming. We're not just hosting an event—we're building a legacy and inspiring new people to embrace the sport we love”.

Ian Keeffe completes his first Aquabike at Banbury 2024

Claire Davis, is returning to try and improve her time from last year “Banbury Triathlon last year was my first experience competing in a triathlon and I absolutely loved it!! All of the organisers, marshals and event staff were so friendly, welcoming and helpful. The weather was perfect, but the people made it. The other competitors cheering each other on, the support through the transitions and finish line kept me going, it really was such a great day, thank you so much!!”

If running is not your thing, you can enter the Aquabike. Banbury local Ian Keeffe is a keen cyclist and swimmer but cannot run due to arthritis problems in his ankle. Staff at Woodgreen Leisure Centre mentioned the event to him “I was told about the Aquabike, I didn’t know it was a thing so entered this event. I have to say it was one of the best sporting events I have ever done. I loved it! It was a superbly organised, Woodgreen is a great pool, so credit to you all. So, see you next year !” Needless to say we will see Ian again in May.

The triathlon also accommodates experienced triathletes seeking an early-season race as part of their training, as well as triathlon clubs looking for an event to host their club championships. These athletes are typically more experienced and are always eager to support and encourage newcomers to the sport.

Where: Woodgreen Leisure Centre

Claire Davis completes her first triathlon at Banbury in 2024

When: 18th May 2025

To enter visit: https://teamcherwell.co.uk/

The triathlon distances include a 750m swim for the sprint or a 400m swim for the super sprint in the fabulous 50m (heated) open-air pool at Woodgreen Leisure Centre, a 20km bike ride through the rolling Oxfordshire countryside, and a 5km out-and-back mixed-terrain run. The Aquabike event features a 750m swim and a 20km bike ride—perfect for those looking to compete without the run.

With limited places available, early entry is strongly recommended.