Arden sign Calderon as second driver

BWT Arden have signed Tatiana Calderon as the second driver in their 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship Team.

Calderon will line-up alongside reigning GP3 Series champion Anthoine Hubert, as both driver’s graduate to F2 for their maiden campaigns.

It’s a new challenge in my career and a step closer to my ultimate goal to reach Formula 1 Tatiana Calderon

The 25-year old Colombian is already familiar with the Banbury team, after racing with Arden in the 2016 GP3 Series.

A year after, she became a development driver for the Sauber Formula 1 Team in 2017, before being promoted to test driver for Alfa Romeo Sauber last season.

She enjoyed her maiden run as she drove the team’s 2018 F1 car during a promotional filming day at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez following the Mexican Grand Prix in October last year.

After a strong FIA F2 testing display at the Yas Marina Circuit for the Post-Abu Dhabi test, Calderon heads into the season eager to build on this form and her experience within F1 and Formula E teams, to challenge immediately from the start of the F2 season.

Calderon said: “I’m very excited to compete in the FIA F2 Championship with Team BWT Arden in technical partnership with HWA RACELAB.

“It’s a new challenge in my career and a step closer to my ultimate goal to reach Formula 1.

“I want to thank my sponsors Coldeportes and Escudería Telmex-Claro for making it happen and to my family for always giving me their unconditional support.

“I’m sure we will achieve great things together. Can’t wait for testing to start next week!”

BWT Arden team boss Garry Horner said: “We are delighted to welcome Tatiana back into the Arden fold.

“Her recent testing results in both FIA Formula 2 and Formula E have been very impressive and I am certain she will be a strong team-mate alongside Anthoine.”