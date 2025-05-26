Andrews celebrates 200th point-to-point winner on Pillar Rock

Pillar Rock and Jack Andrews clear this fence on the way to victory. Picture: Neale Blackburn

Jack Andrews celebrated his 200th winner between the flags with a thrilling last-gasp success on Pillar Rock at the Berks & Bucks Draghounds Point-to-Point meeting at Kingston Blount, near Chinnor, on Sunday.

The former champion had to be at his best to get the six-year-old, trained by his sister, Gina, home by a short head from Normofthenorth and Izzie Hill in the the CBTR Conditions Race (Level 3).

Andrews joined Normofthenorth after two out, but Hill's mount, returning from a 560-day lay-off, battled bravely up the run-in and it was only in the final strides that Andrews got Pillar Rock in front with the gelding completing a four-timer.

Southfield Theatre, the winner of 19 point-to-points and Cheltenham's four-mile hunter chase for Lily Bradstock, was 18 lengths back in third on his farewell appearance at the age of 17.

Jack Andrews is all smiles after recording his 200th winner between the flags. Picture: Neale Blackburn Photography

Andrews said: "It is a huge milestone. It has been in the back of my mind even from the start of the season.

"I thought a couple of weekends ago I was running out of rides. It was really good to get two winners yesterday and to back it up today. I was thinking 199 is a bogey number and I wanted to get off it as quick as possible."

With his first winner having come on Heads Or Tails trained by his father, Simon, at Horseheath in February 2015, he added: "I have been with Tom (Ellis) and Gina now for eight or nine years. They have been behind my success and I can't thank them enough."

At 6ft 4in, Andrews is the sport's tallest rider and reflecting on her brother's landmark winner, Gina, said: "Jack is great and he deserves it. It is not easy for him. He has an extremely strict lifestyle and diet. He has to work twice as hard as anyone else."

Gina trains Pillar Rock at Marton, near Rugby, for the Pop The Cork Syndicate consisting of Steve Barnes and Steve Wiltshire, and she added: "He has won the last three races, without sounding rude, by not beating that good horses, but today he has run against a really decent horse in Normofthenorth."

With the ground officially Good to Firm following watering in the week and rain the previous two nights, the card attracted 27 runners.

Hill, narrowly denied aboard Normofthenorth, went one better when IK Brunel, trained by her father-in-law, Alan Hill, landed the Dickie Lim Mixed Open for the second successive year.

With market rival Southfield Lily refusing to start, Izzie tracked Ryans Fancy until joining Rebekah Bell's mount at the fifth-last.

Having establishing clear daylight, IK Brunel idled in front and had to be pushed out to the line for a two-and-a-half lengths verdict over Ryans Fancy with Count Simon a neck back in third.

The victory saw IK Brunel crowned the South Midlands and Sandhurst Areas leading horse, with Izzie retaining the leading lady rider award.

Alan, who trains the 11-year-old at nearby Aston Rowant for the IK Brunel Partnership consisting of Lynn and Martin Redman, Rodney and Gillie Mann and Maurice Thomas, said: "He does pull himself up a little bit in front. He is not in any way what we would call a dirty horse. He had his ears pricked and he is just inquisitive. As soon as he saw the hill, it was bingo and he quickened off it."

Izzie confirmed: "He absolutely loves Kingston. That is four out of five here. He loves the quirky nature of the track and winging round the bends. Him and Normofthenorth wear their hearts on their sleeves."

Josh Newman clinched the Foran Equine Leading Trainer Championship when Caspers Court gained a dramatic head success over Young Rich, trained by title rival, Gina Andrews, in the SEA Transport PPORA Club Members Conditions Race (Level 2), for Novice Riders.

Young Rich jumped superbly under Molly Legg in the 2m 5f contest, but could never shrug off Hannah Morgan's mount and the Sally Godfrey-owned 11-year-old dug deep on the run-in to complete a hat-trick.

Newman, who trains at Crewkerne, said: "I think that officially seals it. We have had a great year and Gina has had a great year too. It is good for the sport for it to come down to the end. Both horses ran with credit there and ours just came out on top.

"Hannah is a key member of our team and it's nice to be able to repay her. She works very hard and her riding is improving."

Morgan added: "The other horse was winging the fences and Caspers was quite careful. Coming to the last I caught up, and I had an inkling that I finished just in front."

Tim Underwood snatched the South Midlands and Sandhurst Areas' leading trainer award out the fire when Kedg West claimed the closing Thorn Pint Hire Maiden.

Having started the day in pole position, the Beedon handler was overtaken by Alan Hill following IK Brunel's win.

However, Underwood saved the best until last with Charlie Marshall sending Kedg West into the lead two out and the seven-year-old went clear before holding off Skiffle Man and King by a length and three-quarters.

Formerly trained by Arthur O'Grady at Mallow in County Cork, the gelding was stepping up on his second under the same rider at the track two weeks earlier.

A jubilant Underwood exclaimed: "I have always said horses for courses and jockeys for horses. It is so fantastic to be up there with Alan Hill, who does such a fantastic job for all us to be here.

"I only bought Kedg West last season because he is a half-brother to Timmie Roe and Mahler Mission."

Marshall added: "He was tying up on me towards the line, but he has finished with his ears pricked, so I think he still had a bit left."

James King showed just why he is champion for a fourth time with an attacking ride on Drumlee Spud in the PA Construction Restricted.

Making all on the Chris Barber-trained seven-year-old mare, he shot clear from the fifth-last and, despite a tired jump at the final fence. the 5-4 favourite still had 12 lengths in hand of Steppingstone and Gina Andrews at the line.

King said: "She is a horse with a bit of back class. She was winning a novice hurdle at Stratford (for Ben Pauling) and capsized at the last. I knew when she chased me home at South Hill that she stays well. All credit to Chris for persevering with her after a couple of indifferent runs."

Ross-on-Wye-based Barber admitted: "She has not been very easy to train. It has taken a long time to get the key to her and ultimately it has been changing her feed to Red Mills Horse Care Ultra and training her from a field."

Luke Vaughan owns the mare with Brian Blinman, who couldn't be at the track, and he said: "I've made the long journey from Shepton Mallet and that's my first win. I am over the moon."

Nigel Padfield was left scratching his head after Padjoes Legacy's laboured success under Gina Andrews in the Simply Salt Owner-Trainer Conditions Race (Level 3).

Fitted with blinkers after being pulled up at Cheltenham, the nine-year-old didn't jump with any fluency but, after two of his three rivals pulled up, the gelding went on from Mister Tickle and Jack Etheridge three out before going clear to score by 25 lengths.

The Romford handler commented: "At Cheltenham he ran absolutely terribly, so we thought we would try something with the blinkers, but Gina said he hated them. He has been suffering from ulcers, which we have been treating."

Andrews added: "He is very lazy. He didn't jump well and I never thought he would win at any stage, but he did."

SOUTH MIDLANDS & SANDHURST AREA AWARDS

Leading Horse: The IK Brunel Partnership's IK Brunel. Trainer: Tim Underwood. Trainer(5 horses or fewer): James Henderson. Men's Rider: George Henderson. Lady Rider: Izzie Hill. Novice Rider: Tom Hutsby. Mare: James 'Chub' Castle's Bluescape. John D Wood Award: Helen Jackson.

KINGSTON BLOUNT & KIMBLE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Leading Horse: IK Brunel. Rider: Izzie Hill.