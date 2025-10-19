Adderbury's Tennis and Squash Club (BWE) play 2 matches and win both !

The victorious Ladies team. From the left Andi Padbury, Jenny Tucker, Tallis Annesley and Wendy Eves Dickins

The Ladies team played their 2nd match of the Winter season in Div 3 of the Oxfordshire league and won 8-0.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midweek A team in Div 1 of the Banbury league played local rivals and won 6-2

The Ladies team played local rivals Kings Sutton B in Oxfordshire's div 3. The first pair Wendy Eves Dickins and Tallis Annesley beat the Kings Sutton 1st pair 6-0, 6-0 and beat the 2nd pair 6-0, 6-4. Jenny Tucker and Andi Padbury at 2nd pair beat the Kings Sutton 1st pair 6-4 (having been 0-3 down !!) and 6-0. They beat the 2nd pair 6-2 (having been 0-2 down !) and 6-1. An excellent result

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midweek floodlight A team in Div 1 played Hook Norton A. The ladies Katherine Davenport and Anna Haynes halved 6-2, 1-6. The men Tom Mourre and Paul Barnes also halved with scores 6-4, 4-6. First mixed Katherine and Tom won convincingly 6-1, 6-1 whilst Anna and Paul at 2nd mixed won the 1st set 6-3 and then found themselves 1-5 down in the 2nd set. They battled heroically and finally won the 2nd set 7-6.