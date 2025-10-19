Adderbury's Tennis and Squash Club (BWE) play 2 matches and win both !

The victorious Ladies team. From the left Andi Padbury, Jenny Tucker, Tallis Annesley and Wendy Eves Dickinsplaceholder image
The Ladies team played their 2nd match of the Winter season in Div 3 of the Oxfordshire league and won 8-0.

The midweek A team in Div 1 of the Banbury league played local rivals and won 6-2

The Ladies team played local rivals Kings Sutton B in Oxfordshire's div 3. The first pair Wendy Eves Dickins and Tallis Annesley beat the Kings Sutton 1st pair 6-0, 6-0 and beat the 2nd pair 6-0, 6-4. Jenny Tucker and Andi Padbury at 2nd pair beat the Kings Sutton 1st pair 6-4 (having been 0-3 down !!) and 6-0. They beat the 2nd pair 6-2 (having been 0-2 down !) and 6-1. An excellent result

The midweek floodlight A team in Div 1 played Hook Norton A. The ladies Katherine Davenport and Anna Haynes halved 6-2, 1-6. The men Tom Mourre and Paul Barnes also halved with scores 6-4, 4-6. First mixed Katherine and Tom won convincingly 6-1, 6-1 whilst Anna and Paul at 2nd mixed won the 1st set 6-3 and then found themselves 1-5 down in the 2nd set. They battled heroically and finally won the 2nd set 7-6.

