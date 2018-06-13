Abiteboul sings the praises after double top-ten finish

Cyril Abiteboul saluted the Renault Sport F1 Team following another double top-ten finish.

It came in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix where Nico Hülkenberg finished seventh, one place ahead of his Enstone team-mate Carlos Sainz.

The team equalled its best-ever points finish with the ten points scored at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve equalling their tally in last month’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. That consolidates fourth place in the FIA Constructors’ Championship with 56 points, just one point shy of its entire 2017 tally.

Abiteboul said: “It was a highly positive result with Nico and Carlos achieving the best finishes possible with the current pace of the Renault RS18 relative to those ahead of us.

“We enjoyed good judgement from the pit wall which enabled a strategy to recover from a not so perfect start. The ten points achieved are very healthy for the FIA Constructors’ Championship.

“The entire weekend illustrated the beneficial teamwork between Viry and Enstone. We did have difficult moments on Friday and Saturday but the team has done an amazing job of recovering from that, including changing a turbo one hour before qualifying with all hands on deck in a magnificent display of teamwork.

“We now aim to build on this result by looking at what can be done to reduce the performance deficit on the top three teams.”

Hülkenberg said: “We executed the race well and it was a good effort from everyone. Ten points in the FIA Constructors’ Championship is positive for us and we’ve extended our lead in fourth ahead of our rivals.

“It was a close battle, I lost a position at the start, but I managed to get the over-cut on [Esteban] Ocon by going two laps longer, as he was holding me up a little bit on that first stint. From then, it was about managing the tyres, which was quite tough as degradation was kicking in towards the end.”

Sainz added: “It’s another step forward and we had a good race pace compared to the rest of the midfield. We wanted to bring both cars home in the points and we’ll certainly enjoy the result.

“The team did a solid job yesterday and again today to jump the Force India. We thought we were going to have a lot more degradation and in the end we came back with good tyre management.”

Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel won the race in convincing fashion over Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Valtteri Bottas to take the lead in the championship.