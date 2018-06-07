Abiteboul is looking at finer details for Renault

Renault Sport F1 team boss Cyril Abiteboul is looking to iron out the finer points ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz both finished in the top ten in Moncao. But Abiteboul knows there is a fine line between the Enstone team finishing in the points or out of them.

These details can make the difference between scoring points and finishing just outside Renault Sport F1 Team boss Cyril Abiteboul

Abiteboul said: “The Monaco Grand Prix is always a test for teams, chassis and engines, both in performance and in reliability. We left there with mixed feelings.

“We got both drivers to the finish to score double points, it was a welcome return to the top ten for Nico after two tough races, while Carlos maintained his run. In fact, only he, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have scored in the last four events.

“However, we also exposed some of our weaknesses. We know we have to work on tyre management and optimise qualifying to provide our drivers with less challenging circumstances for them to perform at their best.

“These finer points are now the focus; by and large we are performing well. But these details can make the difference between scoring points and finishing just outside.”

Hülkenberg said: “We bounced back well after missing Q3 in Monaco, making the most of a reverse strategy for some good points in the race. I think it was a bright weekend overall and important for the team to have both cars inside the top ten.

“Now we want to build on that by repeating it in Montreal, only slightly higher up the order.”

Sainz added: “We’re looking competitive and scoring points at the past few races. It’s important to keep scoring points and adding to the tally. Now it’s about building on this consistency and placing ourselves higher in the top ten.”