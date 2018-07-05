Abiteboul is focussed on Silverstone for Renault

Renault Sport Formula Team will look to bounce back at Silverstone this weekend.

The Enstone outfit head into the British Grand Prix on the back of a disappointing weekend in Austria.

We must stay motivated and stay focused. There will be plenty of opportunities to recover, provided we react appropriately Renault Sport F1 Team boss Cyril Abiteboul

Renault endured a frustrating Austrian Grand Prix after Nico Hülkenberg’s charge went up in smoke and Carlos Sainz’ run was hampered by extensive tyre blistering at the Red Bull Ring.

After a solid start, Hülkenberg was forced to retire from ninth position on the 11th lap due to a suspected turbo failure. Sainz was quick off the line too, but repeated tyre blistering arrested his potential, meaning an eventual 12th place finish.

The result was the team’s worst since last year’s Mexican Grand Prix but they remain in fourth place in the FIA onstructors’ Championship.

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul said: “Over the course of a 21 race calendar, there will always be good and bad weekends. This one is certainly in the latter category.

“It was a very tough Austrian Grand Prix with a number of problems that we’ve had to face. Nico’s retirement looks to be due to a turbo issue.

“We will have containment measures in the very near future. It brought Nico’s race to a stop after a good start and he had been in the mix for what turned out to be an eventful race.

“Carlos made a decent start and we thought we had made the right decision stopping under the virtual safety car. We were in the fight in the top ten when suddenly Carlos experienced massive blistering from his tyres and we were left with no option but to serve an extra stop delayed by some damage to his car.

“We must stay motivated and stay focused. There will be plenty of opportunities to recover, provided we react appropriately.”

Hülkenberg said: “Obviously it wasn’t a great afternoon for the team. I suffered a loss of power and then the car went up in smoke and that was the end of our day.

“It was a tough and disappointing afternoon, so we just refocus on Silverstone to make amends in a few days’ time.”

Sainz added: “We have another opportunity next weekend to bounce back,

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t be up in the top ten again so I’m very positive for Silverstone.”