Abiteboul content with outcome after challenging time

Renault Sport Formula One Team made a welcome return to the points courtesy of Nico Hülkenberg’s sixth place finish in a fast-paced and action-packed Rolex British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Enstone team-mate Carlos Sainz also made a superb start from 16th on the grid to ninth at the end of the first lap, running a two-stop strategy from which he ultimately retired after a collision at Copse on lap 38, while in the hunt for a top ten finish.

It’s a great reward, almost a relief after we were on the back foot following our difficult qualifying Team boss Cyril Abiteboul

Hülkenberg capitalised on an excellent start and strong opening lap – moving from his 11th place grid slot into sixth, keeping cool and composed through a one-stop strategy with multiple safety cars to finish in that position at the chequered flag.

Renault consolidated fourth position in the FIA Constructors’ Championship with a 19 point cushion over their nearest challengers.

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul said: “On a track we knew would be challenging for us we managed to out-score our direct competitors thanks to an excellent start, good strategy, well executed stops and an outstanding drive from Nico.

“It’s a great reward, almost a relief after we were on the back foot following our difficult qualifying. It’s too bad for Carlos, who probably had the right strategy called during the safety car to have an opportunity to gain a position.

“It was very clear that he was much more competitive than the car he was overtaking, but ultimately it was a race incident. With a good haul of points we can head to races where we hope to be more competitive, but the result should not distract us from looking at improving our pace on Saturday to give us an improved chance on Sunday.”

Hülkenberg said: “That was a positive day, I think it was the maximum result we could ask for here.

“A strong race all in all, especially with picking up another position at the end when the Red Bull spun. Eight points for the team is a good day.”

Sainz said: “I had a great start jumping seven places from 16th to ninth. We lost some positions after the first pit-stop but then, after stopping again for the Soft tyre during the Safety Car, we were looking good to get back in the points.

“It was a shame for it to end like that. Let’s look forward to Hockenheim.”