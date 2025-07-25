Refurbished tech deals on Wowcher include everything from iPhones and Apple Watches to tablets, laptops and gaming towers – all at up to 80% off. | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wowcher is full of refurbished Apple, Samsung and gaming tech right now – here’s the full list of bargains, from cheap iPhones to powerful laptops.

If you’re after a new gadget but don’t fancy paying top dollar, Wowcher’s refurbished tech section is a goldmine. From iPhones under £20 to MacBooks for less than the cost of a dinner out, there are deals here that seem too good to be true – but they’re real, and flying off the virtual shelves.

This is more than just phones and laptops. We spotted wireless earbuds, e-sports gaming towers, even smart doorbells and memory foam mattresses in the mix. Some items are fully refurbished, others are new or open-box, and in most cases you’re getting up to 80% off the original price.

Here’s our full round-up of what’s currently available – and where to click to grab the best bits before they disappear.

Editor’s Picks – the best bargains under £100

iPhone Lucky Dip – from £19.99 You read that right. This Wowcher deal gets you a genuine unlocked iPhone from a random generation – for less than twenty quid. A gamble, but an irresistible one. Apple iPad Mini (1st Gen) – now £29.99 (was £129.99) Perfect for light browsing, games or kids, this compact tablet is still a great travel companion – and it’s under £30. Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch – from £39 (was £199.99) A stylish GPS smart watch with charging dock and three colour options, down by a whopping 80%.

Smartphones (Apple & Android)

• iPhones: Every generation from iPhone 4 to iPhone 14, including SE models, XS Max, 11, 12, 13 and 14 Pro – from just £19.99

• Samsung Galaxy: A-series, S-series, Z Flip4, Tab Active Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro laptop hybrid – from £13.99

• Other brands: Nokia Lumia, HTC Desire, BlackBerry, Motorola Moto G, Mobiwire Aponi – from £12.99

• Lucky dip options for both iPhones and Lumia handsets also available

Smartwatches & Earbuds

• Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch with GPS – from £39

Tablets

• iPads: iPad 2 through to iPad Pro 12.9” 5th Gen, including Mini, Air, and all standard Gen models – from £29

• Samsung tablets: Tab S2, Tab Active, Tab Active Pro – from £49

• Amazon Kindle Fire – from £29.99

• Windows tablets: Linx, Miix, Surface Pro 7+ – from £79

Laptops, Chromebooks & MacBooks

• MacBook Air & Pro: 2011–2019 models – from £129

• iMac desktops: From £379

• Windows laptops: Dell Latitude, Lenovo ThinkPad, HP ProBook, Toshiba Satellite – from £99

• Gaming laptops & desktops: RGB gaming towers with monitors – from £189

• Chromebooks: Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP – from £44.99

• Bundles: Laptop tech bundles with SSDs, accessories, and randomised brands

Accessories & Extras

• Ring Smart Doorbell – from £49

• Pinnacle Studio software licence – £38.80

• Kids’ piggy bank with password and music – £14.99

• Branded eco-friendly golf balls (yes, really) – £29.99 for 50 balls

Gaming PCs & Bundles

• RGB and eSports-ready towers with i5 or i7 processors, dual monitors, GT730/GT1030 or AMD graphics – from £135

• Dell and Lenovo towers optimised for streaming and multi-tasking – from £250

• High-spec Xeon bundles for power users

Mattresses

• Emma Hybrid, Original, and Thermosync memory foam mattresses – refurbished and new – from £149

• Available in all sizes, with free or reduced P&P

• Savings of up to 58% – a left-field option in a tech sale, but hey, comfort matters

Why it’s worth a look

The savings here aren’t just on paper – many of these deals beat equivalent refurb prices at places like Back Market, Amazon Renewed or even Apple’s own certified refurb store. And while Wowcher doesn’t always carry a massive stock, some of the options (like the Apple Watch SE 2022 for under £100) are almost impossible to find anywhere else at the same price.

If you’re after a cheap way to upgrade your tech, whether for work, travel, or play, this is the time to act. You won’t see an Apple Watch Ultra at £439 every day.

