Wowcher now offers bingo, slots and casino games – and this deal gives new players 50 free spins on 9 Pots of Gold plus a 100% deposit match up to £200.

Did you know Wowcher does bingo now? We didn’t either…

We’re used to seeing Wowcher serve up cheap spa breaks, dog DNA kits and mysterious getaways to “Europe”… but this might be their wildest side hustle yet. Yep – Wowcher now does online bingo. And not just that – there’s a deal going that gets you 50 free spins on the ‘9 Pots of Gold’ slot game plus a 100% deposit match bonus up to £200. All for a fiver.

Claim your 50 spins and 100% bonus at Wowcher Bingo

It’s all part of Wowcher’s surprisingly lively bingo and slots platform, which now includes access to over 1,000 games, daily cash drops, Happy Hour giveaways and a trophy system that unlocks more rewards the more you play.

What you get for £5:

  • 50 free spins on 9 Pots of Gold, a top-rated slot game with an Irish lucky streak
  • A 100% match bonus on your first deposit – up to a massive £200
  • Weekly Happy Hours for extra spins and prizes
  • Access to daily games and bonus challenges
  • A chance to win big across a massive library of online bingo rooms and slot games

To claim it, just create a Wowcher Bingo account, deposit £10 or more, and your free spins and bonus cash will drop straight in. You’ll be up and spinning within minutes.

Get the Wowcher Bingo offer while it lasts

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

