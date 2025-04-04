The McLaren 720s can sprint to 60mph in less than three seconds | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB is back with another jaw-dropping dream car competition – and this time you could win a 200mph McLaren supercar for less than the price of a stamp.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BOTB, the company famed for its relentless dream car giveaways has just announced another incredible deal on tickets to win a McLaren 720s supercar.

The McLaren 720s has over 700bhp and a 0-60 time of less than three seconds, and the prize being given away in BOTB’s dream car competition is a 2018 model with 36,000 miles on the clock.

Finished in gleaming white, with contrasting carbon accents and a striking red interior, it's sure to turn heads, if only from its tuneful exhausts.

The sound from those exhausts is really something | BOTB

Normally, tickets to win a supercar on BOTB can cost the best part of a five each, but this special offer has them listed for just 19p. And there's an "early bird special" on right now, bring the price of tickets down to just 17p. But you'll need to be quick to catch that price.

There are six days left to enter the draw, and around 5% of the tickets are sold, but it's worth jumping in quick to snap up your cheap tickets - especially if you're buying a bundle.

As with all BOTB dream car competitions, you don't need to accept the car if you win. If you'd rather, you can opt for a cash prize instead. And this time it's £83,000.

Gullwing doors just add to the theatre | BOTB

Obviously, most entrants will choose to buy more than one ticket, and you might as well for that price. And the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have of winning the car.

All you have to do is click here to go to the deal page and enter the McLaren giveaway. Sign up or login, buy a ticket or opt for a monthly subscription, and sit back and hope for a phone call.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133