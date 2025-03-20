Dirt-cheap way to get a top-spec Shark vacuum thanks to a huge discount

Shark's corded upright vacuums don't come this cheap very often | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has knocked 39% off one of Shark's top-selling upright vacuum cleaners - but only for Prime members

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This might be the best opportunity of the year so far to buy a new vacuum - just in time for spring cleaning season.

Because if you fancy buying into one of the best brands in the business, Shark, there's usually a price to pay. But we've seen a deal on Amazon that brings a fully-featured upright corded Shark vacuum down to just £122.55.

It's an exclusive deal open only to Prime members, and it's for the base model of the NV602UK.

The lift-away system is so useful | Amazon

The snag here is that it doesn't come with a pet tool. If you have a fluffy dog or cat, it might be worth investing in that, but that'll bring the price up to £198 - and it's arguably not worth it for what is effectively just a posh attachment.

Because, when all's said and done, the standard package is really very good. You get a crevice tool and an upholstery tool in the box, it comes with Shark's anti hair-wrap technology, and it has the game-changing lift-away system.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Here's a way to unlock the 30% saving without paying a penny There is a free 30-day trial available to all Amazon customers Click here to go to the sign-up page Fill in your details and start your free trial There's no obligation to pay anything, and you can cancel any time While you're on the trial make sure you make the most of it Benefits beyond fast and free delivery include unlimited access to Prime Video and Prime Music

It really is all the vacuum you'd ever need, and this is one of the best prices we've seen for a Shark upright.

The only other catch is the fact it's a deal exclusive to Amazon Prime members. However, there's a simple, free way of signing up for a free trial, so don't worry if you're not a member. Click here to find out how to do that.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top homes, gardens and interiors titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

We also don't know how long this deal will last, so if you fancy making your spring clean a lot easier, jump on the offer before it expires.