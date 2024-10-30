This Tefal air fryer is half price thanks to a limited-time Amazon deal

The Tefal Easy Fry Max has a great capacity considering its size

The Tefal Easy Fry Max is the perfect compact air fryer for families - and this is such a good price

Tefal air fryers represent great value for money. They're simple, reliable, and compact units which do a great job of cooking up a meal for couples or families.

We're always on the lookout for decent discounts on air fryers, because the best time to invest in a new one is when there's at least 40% knocked off the price.

And the deal we've just spotted is even better than that. Currently, on Amazon, there's a deal on the Tefal Easy Fry Max that brings the price down to just £59.99 - it's usually £119.99 so it's almost exactly half price.

The Easy Fry Max is a digital air fryer with a generous capacity of five litres - and that's enough for a small whole chicken, or even a 7" pizza.

Its digital controls give it 10 cooking presets, which is handy for taking the guess work out of timings and temperatures, and its 1,500 watts of power is more than enough for crispy chips or chicken wings.

Its parts are dishwasher safe, and there's an accompanying app that gives you loads of recipe inspiration.

Customers who have bought one rave about its ease of use and its compact size, although a few have said it's a bit noisy.

Another compact air fryer similar to the Tefal that has impressed us is the Cosori TurboBlaze, although it is a bit more expensive at £159.99.

Remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime members to qualify for the Tefal deal. If you’re not a member, you can take up Amazon’s offer of a 30-day free trial by clicking here.