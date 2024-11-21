Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon’s deal on EA Sports FC 25 is one not to be missed 🎮

The price of EA Sports FC 25 has been slashed in a surprise Black Friday deal. Amazon has come out the gate strong with a major discount on one of the most popular video games of the year.

Despite only launching a few weeks ago, the price has already been cut on the latest football game. Fans can pick it up with 40% off for a limited time - as the annual sales kick-off on Amazon.

EA Sports FC is discounted across all platforms on Amazon today (November 21) including both PS5 and the Xbox consoles. If your kids have a Nintendo Switch there is an even bigger saving with a whopping 45% off the game right now.

Fans can bag a nearly £30 saving on both the boxed version of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X - costing £41.99 instead of £69.99. This means the game comes on a disc and not as a digital code.

The Nintendo Switch version had a slightly lower starting price of £54.99, but you can still grab an incredible bargain. Amazon has cut the price by £25 to just £29.99.

EA Sports FC 25 has the “best players from the biggest clubs and competitions around the globe, with match data from the world’s top leagues powering how 19,000+ players from 700+ authentic clubs move, play, and win in every match”. The game also promises “more ways to win for the club; Team up with friends in your favorite modes with the new 5v5 Rush, and manage your club to victory as FC IQ delivers more tactical control than ever before”.

Amazon’s Black Friday sales will run until Monday December 2. We will keep bringing you all the deals that catch our eyes.

