Shoppers will be able to bag incredible savings on Meta’s latest virtual reality headset in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The online shopping giant is slashing prices on must-have tech gadgets in its major summer sales.

The Quest 3 is among the headline deals available for the next 48 hours. Amazon Prime Day starts at midnight on Tuesday, 16 July and ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday, 17 July.

Meta’s popular VR headset is having its price slashed by £70 on Amazon - from £479.99 to just £409.99. The discount is available on the 128 GB version only and it is a saving of 15% for shoppers to take advantage of.

It is the biggest saving yet on Meta’s flagship video game offering, having previously seen a slight reduction in Amazon’s spring sale. Dive into extraordinary experiences with a mixed reality headset that transforms your home into an exciting new playground, where virtual elements blend into your actual surroundings.

Launched in October last year, the Quest 3 features next-level performance with more than double the graphic processing power of Quest 2. Experience more immersion and dazzling visuals with the 4K+ Infinite Display, rich 3D audio with enhanced sound clarity, bass performance and a 40% louder volume range compared to previous models.

Meta Quest 3 (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Everyone in the family is safe to explore with privacy features and supervision tools. And with the world's best library of 500+ immersive apps, there’s something for everyone to discover.

Meta Quest 3 is able to play acclaimed video game titles such as Asgard’s Wrath II, which received a glowing 10/10 review from gaming website IGN at launch. It lets players step into a fully immersive fantasy world and is “infinitely replayable”.

The £409.99 price is for the headset only, it doesn’t include accessories like the active strap, charging dock, carrying case or elite strap. It does come with a charging cable and power adapter.

For £7.99 a month or £59.99 a year, Meta Quest+ now comes with a revolving catalogue of games that you can play instantly, plus two curated titles every month. You can get one month free and you can cancel at any time.

Shopper Manuel was impressed with his Quest 3 purchase, saying: “The new Meta Quest 3 is one slick VR headset. I've been using VR for years and this is hands down the best standalone model I've tried and it works very well attached to PC too! I think this is on par with PCVR headsets, mostly because of the newer lenses, they are a game-changer!”

Ron Ishham added: “This headset is a huge upgrade from the quest 2 (Q2) in terms of its visuals and comfort; greater clarity and less eye strain. The reduction in eyestrain vs the Q2 is a huge feature for me, perhaps this is due to the proper inter-pupillary distance settings it has vs Q2. Text is easily readable and movies/video look really good on the cinema size screen.”

But he did warn: “A head-strap like the Bobo vr m3 is an essential accessory as the stock one is very uncomfortable and you certainly wouldn't want to spend 2 hours plus to watch a movie with the stock head-strap but you can with a good replacement one.”

A proper head-strap is a game changer for comfort; with one you won't need to take the headset off because your face can't take it anymore, you just finish playing when you're bored or have other things to do (like with normal consoles) , I don't know why Meta don't stock decent head-straps as default like Sony and Valve.”