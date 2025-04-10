Summer Mystery Deal - get big brands including Lay-Z-Spa, Ray-Ban, Fortnum & Mason for less than £10 | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Could your next garden must-have cost less than a tenner? Wowcher’s mystery box is back – and some of the surprises are seriously impressive.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready for the hot summer with this exciting Summer Mystery Deal from Wowcher featuring big named brands including Ray-Ban and Fortnum & Mason. Wowcher is offering a summer mystery deal with two options: a standard tier for £9.99 and a premium tier for £19.99. Click here to view offer .

Each order is packed with surprises from top brands like Outsunny and Costway, including pool accessories, outdoor furniture, water slides, and cooling pillows – everything you need for fun in the sun. Share the excitement with friends and family as you discover your new summer gear together! Full Terms & Conditions here .

Standard tier products £9.99 include:

Kayman 30x40 2 pack Cooling Pillow

Furdreams Pet Pool

Bugoff Plant Fly Traps - 12 pack

Outsunny Rattan Smokeless Firepit

Costway 4M Double-Sided Parasol with LED

Keskin 4piece rattan furniture set

Outdoor XL Smoker Barbecue

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Outdoor Garden Gas Patio Heater

Premium tier products £19.99 include:

Fortnum’s Hamper Tote with Waterproof Picnic Blanket

Lugg Single Trolley Soft Cabin Bag - Random colour

Rectangular Pool Blue - 305x183x46 cm

Yellow Water Slide

6ft trampoline

Karu 12" Multi-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven

Kingfisher Bird Bath

Lazy Spa - 60005

8 Seater Rattan Corner Garden Furniture Set

B&Q wooden bar

Drop and Mow Robot Lawnmower with MX 24V 4.0Ah lithium battery

How it works

After buying a standard or premium mystery deal, you will get an email containing a voucher code. Go to our redemption website and input your code to see what you have won. After you have confirmed your delivery address, your prize will be shipped to you right away!

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top homes, gardens and interiors titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now