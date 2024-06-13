Don't get caught out by summer: Our pick of holiday essentials to buy before you go
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Look no further as we reveal our top picks to pack for your summer holiday.
These quick-dry towels are a must-have for the beach - they dry 3x quicker than traditional cotton and they’re sand-resistant. They are also made from 100% recycled plastic bottles so you can feel good about saving the planet too. Pick from dozens of colours and patterns - and there’s even a towel made for two!
Your holiday suntan lotion solution - this family essentials pack includes a sun cream for kids with SPF50+ in a 50ml container, alongside the same high-protection formula for adults in both SPF30 and SPF50+. There’s also a 50ml after-sun lotion, perfect to soothe skin after too much sun.
If you’re going abroad you don’t want to forget this. There’s nothing worse than getting to your hotel and realising you forgot your travel adapter. This one can be used in more than 224 countries - and it has a USB-C port for faster phone charging. One recent review said: “It feels quality, looks good and is portable. Perfect for your next adventure.”
This tote bag is perfect for the beach or a city break - it’s big enough to hold all the essentials, plus it’s stylish and won’t break the bank.
Now hear me out. I know this is a controversial one, and I like a paperback as much as the next person. But on holiday it’s just so much more convenient to have armfuls of books on one lightweight device, rather than trying to squeeze book number four into your suitcase. Plus you can bag some 99p Kindle Book downloads to save for your holiday. Trust me, you won’t regret it.
There’s nothing worse than piles of dirty washing when you’re on holiday. Hide it away in this cotton travel laundry bag - and it folds flat so won't take up much space in your luggage. Perfect!