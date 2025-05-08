Someone is going to win this 530bhp BMW M4 for just 5p

The BMW M4 Competition is a brutally quick car | BOTB

BOTB’s latest giveaway is an absolute bargain - and there’s a way to get the tickets for even less than 5p

Dream car giveaway company BOTB has just announced one of its cheapest ticket deals yet - and it's for a nearly new BMW M4.

The 2024 M4 Competition is one of the flagship BMW M cars, with a 0-6 time of 3.5 seconds, thanks to its 530bhp engine.

And someone is going to win it for just five pence after the draw takes place in a few days time.

The Competition spec interior is an incredibly special place to sit | BOTB

It's one of many dream cars being given away by BOTB, but it's rare to see tickets quite this cheap - and there's a way of getting them for even less.

Most people will buy their tickets in bundles and, if you buy the big bundle of 600 - the most one person can buy at a time - it'll cost just £24 thanks to a 20% discount.

That means you'll have 600 chances of winning the car for the price of a set of driving gloves.

The M4 Competition is the most desirable spec of the 2024 BMW coupe, and it has the 3.0 twin-turbo straight six, piped through some rather naughty valved exhausts.

Finished in grey, with a grey leather interior, it looks particularly menacing, at the same time as being quite understated for such a capable car.

If you didn't want to own a sports car worth around £50,000, you could opt for the cash alternative, which in this case is £36,000.

To find out more about the car, to buy a 5p ticket, or to look at the bundle options, click here.

