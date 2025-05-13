The Shark bladeless fan | Shark

Shark has launched a stylish new bladeless fan – and it’s going head-to-head with Dyson by offering more coverage and a lower price tag.

Move over Dyson - a rival technology company has launched a new bladeless fan and it is cheekily £20 cheaper than its big rival.

Shark, which already sells rival vacuum cleaners to Dyson’s products, has launched its new Shark TurboBlade multi-directional cooling fan capable of cooling up to 20m away and covering 180 degrees.

Priced at £250, the fan has ten different settings including a ‘sleep mode’ that allows you to run the fan overnight to keep your bedroom cool. It creates an ‘air blanket’, says the brand.

Shark has clearly taken aim at Dyson in announcing the new product. Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer at SharkNinja, said:“We heard the everyday challenges consumers had with existing tower fans, such as noise and aesthetic, and knew immediately we had to deliver a better solution.

“TurboBlade delivers the next generation of cooling power and sets a new innovation standard for the fan category with endless customization options to fit all their cooling needs. We can’t wait for our customers to experience this incredible fan. It’s truly a beautifully designed modern product that looks incredible in the home and delivers amazing power without the noise.”

It is not the first time Shark has moved into the world of fans. The Shark Flexblade desk fan is already on sale and has a misting action that helps to cool the immediate area.

However, this is the first time Shark has taken aim at Dyson’s popular bladeless tower fans, which are priced at £269.99. That price is a major discount on the usual price of over £350, which is significantly higher than that of the Shark option.

Like the Shark, the Dyson is remote controlled and says it has ‘jet engine technology’ to provide power without the turbulence typically associated with bladeless fans.

The Shark can cover 180 degrees while the Dyson is limited to 70 degree coverage, although higher priced Dyson options do add air purifying options and hot and cool settings to the bladeless fan.

You can see the Shark fan here and the Dyson fan here.

