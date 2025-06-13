The Shark’s Flexology wand bends so you don’t have to – perfect for cleaning under furniture without moving it. | Shark

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This lightweight foldable vacuum changed how we clean our small cottage – and it’s now at its best price in months.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When we downsized to a much smaller home, the last straw was our upright vacuum cleaner. It was bulky, heavy and a nightmare to store. I reluctantly swapped it for this Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner – and honestly, it’s been a total game changer.

Right now, it’s down from £279.99 to just £179 – a massive £100 saving, and the lowest price this model has been since last Christmas according to CamelCamelCamel.

It folds in half to store neatly in a cupboard, tackles everything from stone floors to carpets with ease, and transforms into a handheld vacuum that’s ideal for cleaning stairs, sofas or even the car. I expected to miss the suction power of our old machine – but this Shark model eats up dirt and pet hair without breaking a sweat.

The battery life is solid too. You get up to 40 minutes of run time, which is more than enough to blitz through the house in one go – and you can charge the removable battery on or off the vacuum. The LED headlights are surprisingly useful for spotting hidden dust, and the anti-hair wrap roller keeps the brush clean with minimal fuss.

It includes a removable battery (charges in or out of the unit), anti-hair wrap technology, LED headlights, a crevice tool, upholstery tool, and a motorised pet brush – plus a five-year guarantee when registered with Shark.

For smaller homes or anyone sick of bulky machines, this is a seriously smart buy. If you prefer a slightly different setup, the PowerPro with Flex Wand is also on offer for £170 – but stock won’t last at these prices.