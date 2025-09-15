Keeping up to date with technology can be a winner for businesses | Raylo Business

SMEs can now lease the latest laptops, phones and tablets through Raylo Business, with prices starting at only £2.49 a month

Laptops, smartphones, tablets and headphones have become essential tools of the trade for modern businesses — but kitting out a workforce can be a costly exercise if you buy everything outright.

Top-end devices can easily run into four figures, so it’s no surprise that many SMEs are looking for smarter, more affordable ways to keep their tech up to date. That’s where leasing steps in, with Raylo Business emerging as one of the leading names in this growing market.

Spinning off from its successful consumer platform, Raylo now offers companies a simple, flexible and cost-effective way to access the latest hardware.

Instead of paying upfront, the leasing model helps businesses stay current with the newest technology while also cutting down on environmental impact thanks to a circular ownership system.

Raylo Business provides lease terms of 12, 24, or 36 months, plus a monthly rolling option, with no initial costs. When the term ends, companies can either upgrade for free, switch to a rolling monthly term, or simply hand the device back.

With fixed monthly payments and the option to upgrade as technology moves on, Raylo Business makes it easier for SMEs to keep pace with innovation without blowing the budget.

