Waiting weeks for NHS scan results could soon be a thing of the past – with private scans from as little as £99 and results back within 48 hours

Accessing modern healthcare can often feel like a juggling act, balancing long waits and queues, and then waiting for days or weeks for test results, only to go back into the system.

But there is another way. Private scanning services allow you to leapfrog the NHS treadmill, giving you access to diagnosis quickly and efficiently, getting you on the pathway to effective diagnosis and treatment much more swiftly.

It's a service offered by many private healthcare services, but its a specialism of Scan.com, a UK-based company with more than 150 scanning centres that promises to take you from your initial booking to your results and a follow-up call in just a few days.

Full-body MRI scans are among the services offered | Scan.com

Scan.come offers private MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray, mammogram and other diagnostic scans, with no GP referral required.

You can book a consultation online, choose the scan you need, pick a location and get clinical guidance without the usual delays.

The service covers everything from diagnostic scans to preventative screening and specialist imaging.

That includes MRI scans, CTs, ultrasounds, mammograms, prostate screening, bone density checks and even full-body MRIs.

Indicative prices of Scan.com services Open MRI scan: from £295 Ultrasound: from £180 CT scan: from £360 Full-body MRI scan: from £1,499

Guided treatments such as injections are also available. Every scan comes with a pre-scan clinical call to help you understand what you’re getting and a follow-up once the scan is complete.

Results and images are delivered digitally, often in just a few days.

The process is designed to be straightforward. Patients can choose their scan and preferred location online, speak to a clinician about their symptoms, confirm their appointment and then attend the scan.

Afterwards, the report is sent to you, complete with expert commentary, direct to your account.

People are choosing Scan.com because it is convenient, fast and transparent. There’s no need for a GP referral, results come in days rather than weeks or months, and with over 150 partner centres across the UK, finding a nearby site is simple.

Results can be with you in days, rather than weeks | Scan.com

Pricing is upfront, with private MRI scans starting from around £295, ultrasounds from about £180 and CT scans from roughly £360.

The cost typically includes everything from the scan itself to your report, access to the images, and clinical consultations before and after.

Scan.com's reports are written in plain English and supported by diagrams and definitions, so you don’t need a medical background to understand them.

Not only does using a private scanning service like Scan.com avoid a long wait, it allows you to take ownership of your own healthcare timeline.

It's a service that makes private diagnostics accessible and stress-free.

To find out more about the services offered, or to scroll through a list of locations, click here.

