Pandora inspired 24-day jewellery advent calendar s that you can sparkle all December - now just £19.99 | Wowcher

Now’s the time to grab this Pandora-inspired 24-day jewellery advent calendar before it sells out.

Make December extra special with a 24 Day luxury silver diamond jewellery advent calendar from Wowcher . Each day reveals a new surprise from charms and bracelets to chains. You can build your own collection as you count down to Christmas. With a mix of silver tones and festive designs, it’s a thoughtful way to treat yourself or someone you love this festive season.

This Pandora-inspired advent calendar is now £19.99 (normally £49.99) saving you a huge 60%. It’s the perfect gift for someone special or if you just wanted to treat yourself.

The calendar features 21 charms and 3 bracelets so that you can design your very own set of charm bracelets. Whether you prefer understated elegance or love layering for a bold look, this advent calendar lets your creativity shine long after Christmas.

What’s Included?

2 x Starter charm bracelets – the perfect base for your collection

1 x Classic cable chain – a versatile necklace option

1 x Snake chain style O-shaped pendant – opens up so you can add charms and create your own unique pendant

21 x Pandora-compatible charms – timeless designs to mix, match, and personalise

With so many ways to wear your new treasures, you’ll be showing off your collection not just for the festive season, but all year round. At just £19.99, this 24-day jewellery advent calendar is the ultimate blend of luxury and affordability. Add a little sparkle to your December mornings and enjoy the magic of unwrapping a new charm every day.

