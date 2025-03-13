Shoppers are running to buy the New ghd Chronos Max Straighteners – with free gift and personalisation (Getty) | Getty

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The hair brand that revolutionised hair styling recently launched the new Chronos Max Hair Straighteners.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Keegan is already a fan of the new ghd Chrosnos Max Straighteners after she posted a video of herself using the new wide plate design. Customers are running to buy them following the incredible reviews.

The actress shared a video using the Chronos Max Hair Straighteners £299 and wrote the caption: “My favourites at @ghdhair have created my new go-to straightener, chronos max – my favourite chronos straightener but with wider plates that create glass hair like this in just one pass.”

According to customers who have already purchased the new ghd Chronos Max Hair Straighteners 97% of them would recommend it to a friend and the hair-tools have already earned a 4.8 out of 5 star rating.

One person wrote a review which read: “I don’t know why I haven't bought these sooner.” Another person explained: “Wide plates make this easy to use and gives a good finish.” However a third person noted that the ghd hair straighteners were “expensive” but did agree they are “worth it.”

Transform long, thick, and curly hair with the latest ghd professional wide plate styler. Featuring HD motion-responsive™ technology, this advanced styler delivers 3x faster results and ultimate precision, creating high-definition results in just one stroke.

New ghd Chronos Max Hair Straighteners £289 | ghd

The new ghd Chrosnos Max Straighteners £299 are available in a gorgeous white colour or sleek black shade. The haircare brand are also giving you a free gift. Customers will receive a FREE ghd Oval Dressing Brush (worth £26) which is automatically applied to your order at the checkout.

But that's not all, did you know ghd offer a FREE personalisation service? You can get your hair tools personalised with your name. I’ve had my own ghd hair straighteners and my ghd hair dryer personalised with my first name on them both. It makes them feel extra special.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top women’s titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now