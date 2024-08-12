Joie homeware items in Aldi specialbuys | Aldi

Joie novelty kitchenware brings fun to school snack boxes with unique banana and carrot holders that bring a smile and now Aldi has slashed the price in a back to school offer

Fun novelty snackboxes loved by parents are a fraction of the price in Aldi’s latest back to school offer. Joie products are in the Specialbuys middle aisle at Aldi supermarkets only while stocks last.

Latest deals see colourful carrot and banana snack holders available for £2.99 at Aldi - but only for a limited time. That compares to £8.95 and more at competitors like Amazon. Joie has become a famous name in kitchenware and on the go containers over the past 70 years, producing the well-loved Eggy and Oink Oink products.

As part of the current back to school specialbuys, families can snap up the cut price items highlighted below. They are already on sale so parents need to snap them up quickly before they go.

Joie Banana Pod

This fun Joie banana pod is £2.99 at Aldi show here. It’s curved to fit in the fruit and a practical yet attractive way to transport a banana and comes with a two year warranty.

Joie Large and Kids Reusable Snack Bags

Parents are snapping up three of Joie’s popular snack bag ranges from Aldi.

Coming in three animal designs, the Joie kids reusable snack bags are on offer at Aldi for £3.99. They come in packs of six but the toughest decision is choosing which adorable animal and colour to pick from a tiger to rabbit.

They are made of silicone and you can find out more about them here.

The large reusable snack bags are also on sale for £3.99 and promoted as able to keep food fresher for longer. It’s a big saving as similar Joie bags are available at Lakeland for £9.99.

There’s also a six pack of Joie silicone storage backs pack for £3.99.

Joie Carrot Snack

The Joie carrot snack holder is another bright, unique box that children will adore. Aldi has dropped the price down to £2.99 in its back to school specialbuys here.

That’s a big saving on the popular Joie item that is selling at other stores for £12.95.

Joie Juice Box

In three bright shades of red, blue or green, the Joie juice box costs £2.99 in Aldi specialbuys here.

The are ideal for school pack lunches or adults on the go.

Joie condiment pack or bottle

This three condiment pack from Joie is £2.99 and ideal for transporting a range of snacks from humous to grapes.

For salad dressings and more, there is also the Joie condiment bottle for sale at Aldi for £2.99 each. They come with a blue or green lid.

See all the latest Aldi back to school specialbuys here. Items will only be available until sold in the middle aisle of Aldi supermarkets nationwide.