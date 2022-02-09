The best flower subscription services UK 2022

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Flowers are a great way of letting someone know you are thinking of them even when you can’t be with them. They brighten up the home, and make it look and smell wonderful, and also lift the recipient’s mood instantly.

There are a few options when it comes to flower subscriptions, from the types of flowers sent to the frequency they’re sent, so we’ve rounded up some of your best options below - whether you want to send them their favourite flowers once a month or new blooms they’ve never seen each week.

No matter what you choose, the recipient will receive fresh, beautiful blooms from a top florist on a regular basis, delievered straight to their door, so there’s no fuss and lots of smiles s guarenteed.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s also something to suit every budget, and because we know circumstances change we’ve made sure to include subscription services that are flexible - so you don’t have to worry about getting tied in to someting that’s no longer suitable.

You can buy flowers for anyone at any time, of course, but this would be a great gift for Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day.

What else can I buy for Valentine’s Day?

If you want to make the ultimate romantic gesture this year and propose to your other half then we have found some of the most beautiful engagement rings - but they all cost less than £800 so you don’t have to spend a lot to say ‘I love you’.

If you’re planning a cosy night in for two then take a look at out guide to the best Valentine’s meal deals available so you can treat your beloved to a gorgeous meal at home.

Bloom and Wild Bloom and Wild Flower Subscription £20.00 Choice 5/5 Remind someone once a month how much you care about them with the flower gift subscription from Bloom and Wild. From just £20 a month, you can send them a beautiful bouquet of flowers for a set amount of time - either 3, 6 or 12 months - or for as long as you fancy. The best thing is you can choose which flowers are sent, so you can choose the best bunch to suit the person receiving them. They come with free delivery, a printable gift certificate, and they come through the letterbox - so you don’t have to worry about whether or not the recipient will be in or not. Buy now

Freddie’s Flowers Freddie’s Flower Subscription £25.00 Weekly deliveries 4.5/5 Flowers really brighten up the home, as well as mood, so you can send a little bit of joy in the post to a loved one every week with the Freddie’s Flowers subscription. The flowers promise to be different every week, with stems you won’t get anywhere else. You can’t choose the type of flowers yourself, but you can look at the website to see in advance which bouquets have been chosen for deliveries each week - so, if you don’t fancy what’s coming up for a particular week you can choose to skip ahead of time. You’re in control with the length of this subscription so you can cancel or skip a week at any time, which will be useful if you know that the recipient is away for the week. Right now, you can get the first two boxes half price for just £12.50 using the code ‘50FLOWERY’. Buy now

Arena Flowers Arena Flowers Subscription £20.00 Ethical flowers 5/5 Each week, fortnight or month, your loved one will receive a box full of fresh seasonal flowers, hand-chosen by an Arena Flowers our in-house florist. You can choose to have the flowers delivered on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays. You simple choose your preferred day at the checkout. You can’t choose the flowers yourself, but you can skip, pause or bring orders forward so the deliveries are adaptable if circusmtances change. Arena Flowers have had a long relationship with Fairtrade and have been ranked the number one most ethical flower company in the UK six years running, so they’re the perfect choice for people who have sustainability in mind. For every bouquet you buy, the company plant two trees in countries like Haiti, Mozambique and Madagascar, to restore and grow healthy forests around the world. The cost is £20 plus £5 delivery. Buy now

Moyses Stevens Moyses Stevens Subscription £40.00 Size and presentation 4/5 With the Moyses Stevens subscription, you choose a style of flowers, the size of the bouquet, the finish and the frequency of delivery· There are a range of styles to suit every home. From classic English designs to modern and foliage-focused arrangements, there’s something for everyone. Then, select from regular, large or deluxe size options and decide if you want a bouquet delivered as they are or in a vase. The flowers can be sent every one week, two weeks, four weeks, eight weeks or one month. The good news is you can modify a subscription mid-contract, so you can make changes to any of these options when you wish. Subscription customers also enjoy a reduced delivery fee for ongoing contract. Buy now

Appleyard Flowers Appleyard Flowers Subscription £25.00 Personal touch 4/5 Send year round happiness with florist styled bouquets delivered each month from Appleyard Flowers. All you have to do is choose an occasional subscription, subscription duration and delivery date and a bunch of beautiful blooms will be sent as you have chosen. There’s four options available; birthday gift subscription, romance subscription, home subscription and seasonal subscription. You can preview the bouquets, which have been specially selected from the brand’s most popular arrangements, and skip a month at any time. You also get a free giftcard with this subscription service too, so you can send a lovely personalised message and let the recipient know how much you mean to them - in your own words. Buy now

Flying Flowers Flying Flowers Subscription £60.00 Letterbox flowers 4.5/5 Send a loved one some gorgeous seasonal flowers every month for 3, 6 or 12 months with the subscription service from Flying Flowers. They’ll come through the letterbox so you know they’ll always be delivered, so even if the recipient isn’t in they’ll come home to a fresh bloom - and that’s sure to make them smile. Just choose how long you’d like a flower subscription and soon stunning seasonal bouquets will appear through their door. You can even cancel whenever you like too so you’re not tied in. Prices start at £60 for a three month subscription. Buy now

Flowers & Plants Co. Flowers & Plants Co. Subscription £25.99 Creative recipients 4/5 Your loved ones can unwrap something different every week or have their favourite flowers sent to their door on a regular basis with this subscription service from Flowers & Plants Co. They can njoy all the classic blooms as well as appreciate some flowers they might never have seen before. Once they have arrived, the recipient will be able to arrange them, so they can xperiment with design and make their own creations every week. A perfect choice for the creative friend. Along with the flowers, they’ll also be sent vouchers and special offers so they can save money on any additional blooms bought too. Perhaps they could continue spreading the joy by buying another bouquet for someone else. Prices start at £25.99, depending on the bouquets changing. Buy now