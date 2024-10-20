Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are now firmly in boots weather territory - so, if you’re looking for a new pair, who else better to take inspiration from than the princess of style, Kate Middleton?

It’s that time of year again when we get to put on a pair of chunky socks and slip into our cosiest boots. And with the rain showing no signs of abating, it’s best to opt for a pair that’s going to withstand everything the British weather has to throw at us.

When it comes to footwear that is capable of being both practical and stylish, there’s one person I always turn to for inspiration. I am, of course, talking about the Princess of Wales.

Whether in the middle of the countryside or at formal occasions, Kate Middleton always looks fantastic so I take a particular interest in keeping up to date with her latest outfits. However, there are certain boots owned by the Princess which make an appearance time and again, which must mean they are clearly doing the job.

So, if you’re on the hunt for a new pair of boots that will see you through this winter and many more to come - take a leaf out of Kate’s book and opt for one of these.

Berghaus Supalite II Goretex Hiking Boots in Brown

The clue’s in the name with these walking boots – the Supalite II GORE-TEX boots are among the most lightweight, high-performance leather hikers out there. Whether you really are off up a mountain, or you are heading to town in bad weather, soft leather lovelies will look the part - which is rare for a hiking boot, where practicalities usually supersede style.

The GORE-TEX technology keeps water out while letting sweat escape - so no clammy feet - while also boasting shock absorbing soles, anti-clogging soles, and memory-foam heel and toe for the snuggest of fits. They are available on the Berghaus website priced at £185.

Blundstone Chelsea Boots #1609 in Antique Brown

These classic boots look great and the chunky sole means you won't be going home with soggy feet. Their timeless styling, featuring antique brown leather, an iconic round toe design and coordinating elasticated panels, means they simply never go out of style.

These Chelsea Boots are comfy too, which, with all of Kate's meeting and greeting, is possibly why she likes them so much. They are available on the Blundstone website now priced at £190.

Le Chameau Vierzonord Wellington Boots in Iconic Green

The icon of rural life, Le Chameau Vierzonord are famed for being the original rubber Wellington boot to feature an adjustable waterproof gusset. They also boast an insulating neoprene lining to keep you warm and comfortable all day.

Made with natural rubber, these boots are super comfortable - which can't be said for most Wellingtons. And if you want a pair of Wellies that are actually stylish, Le Chameau should be top of your list. They are available from the Le Chameau website priced at £220.

The one thing I look forward to most about the colder weather coming in is swapping out sandals for boots - but while looking good is high on the agenda, they need to be up for the job too, and this trio from Kate’s tried and tested footwear collection certainly tick all of those boxes.