I'm a motoring expert and these are the Aldi Specialbuys I'm looking forward to

Motoring writer Gareth Butterfield has been eyeing up the bargains landing in Aldi stores this weekend

Keeping a car healthy in the winter can be a bit of a challenge. Its battery becomes vulnerable on very cold days, and we all know how much of a chore it can be clearing frozen windscreens.

The arrival of Aldi's latest motoring Specialbuys, then, is well-timed, because we're about to head into the depths of winter and a cold snap could arrive at any time.

At a glance: Some of the best motoring products landing in Aldi this weekend Redex fuel additive twin pack - £4.99 Auto XS full car cover - £12.99 Bungee strap set - £3.49 Ice Melt bottle - £3.99 Auto XS jump leads - £7.99 Car winter tools assortment - £1.29 Heated seat cushion - £7.99 Car windscreen cover - £7.99

The motoring items will arrive in Aldi's legendary middle aisle on Sunday, December 15 - and it's a bit of a random selection, but there are some items I'm definitely going to take a closer look at.

Firstly, I can't resist a few bottles of Redex. It's like cough medicine for your car, and Aldi's prices are better than you'll find anywhere else.

Redex is added to your fuel tank - you literally just pour it in the filler cap - and it cleans the engine and fuel system as it works through. It comes in petrol and diesel flavours, and it's available in twin-bottle packs for £4.99 each.

I'm also really interested in Aldi's Auto XS car covers. For the price of £12.99, it seems too good to be true. My wife's BMW doesn't get much use over winter, but we don't have a garage. This will protect its fabric hood from the elements, and keep it insulated a little better over the cold months.

There's also a very cheap bungee strap set for £3.49. I'll be grabbing one of these, because you can never have too many bungee straps.

I've got a sloping driveway, so the £3.99 bottle of "Ice Melt" will be going in my trolley too.

I'm also intrigued by the heated seat cushion for £7.99. I'm fortunate that all my cars have heated seats, but I certainly wouldn't want to be without what the wife and I call "bum warmers" at this time of year.

As with all of Aldi's Specialbuys, they'll only be in stock until they sell out, and once they're gone they're gone. So make a point of arriving in store early on Sunday, especially if you're after one of the more popular items.