This Barbie Dreamhouse is more than half price on Amazon Prime Day | Amazon UK

This three-storey Barbie Dreamhouse is 63% off at £129.99 instead of £349.99 - and it’s the perfect Christmas present for fans of the dolls.

It features 10 play areas including a pool, slide, lift and dozens of doll accessories, as well as a puppy with a pet slide and pool, pet bed and doggie door.

The Dreamhouse even features integrated lights and sounds in the kitchen and bathroom, as well as fun furniture - including an extra pull-out bed in the bedroom for slumber parties - and a top-floor balcony with a palm tree.

This is a great gift for kids aged three and over who love their Barbies and like to play make believe - it was half-price in the Amazon Prime sale, and this deal is even better.

Your child can host pool parties for Barbie in the Dreamhouse | Amazon UK

It’s a huge hit with parents, with one saying: “It brought out my inner child, my actual child is ecstatic with it. It was easy to assemble and comes with loads of accessories. The oven lights up and makes a sound and the toilet flushes, would be nice to have some other effects like a doorbell or whatever if I had to say what could make it better. Overall really happy with it. It is massive though and takes up quite a bit of space, but was worth it to see my daughter’s face on Christmas morning.”

Another said: “Just wow. This Barbie house is huge! It’s just great, the quality is fantastic - my daughter has had so many fun play times with this house - highly recommend.”

Customers were surprised at the size of the house but said their kids loved it, with one saying: “It's much bigger than I expected but it was extremely easy to build. My daughter's five and she absolutely loves it, she hasn't stopped playing with it, very happy!”

You can buy the Barbie Dreamhouse for 63% off on Amazon. Buy it here.

