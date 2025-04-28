Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Simple ways to make your garden look expensive this summer

The sunshine and warmer weather is on its way, so now is the best time to start thinking about styling your garden. We all want to make the most of our outside space and enjoy our time in the garden. With that in mind, we have come up with five simple ways to make your space look expensive without spending a fortune.

If you are planning on lots of garden parties this summer and want to impress your friends with chic and stylish garden furniture. We have found the best budget friendly items that will add some glamour to your garden plus simple tips and tricks on how to style them.

Flowers and Plants

It doesn't matter if you're not naturally green fingered. There are flowers and plants that are pretty much fail-proof. Geraniums and Hydrangeas (from £7.99) are easy to look after and can be bought already grown and potted. All you need to do is decide where to plant them in your garden. Topiary trees (from £66.99) look stunning when bought in pairs. Place outside patio doors or beside garden furniture. Choose trees in pots that will colour match your décor.

Mood Lighting

It’s all about setting the mood when it comes to lighting. A Riviera Woven LED Lantern £15 will look great at the centre of a dining table. Elements Wire String Lights £18 hanging above also add a touch of glamour.

You can be really creative when it comes to lighting in your garden. Bauble Stake Lights £20 are perfect for lightning up footpaths and an Ivy Warm White LED Curtain £20 looks beautiful draped over a plain wall.

Elegant Furniture

The one item you may want to invest in (but doesn’t have to be super expensive) is your seating. A Rattan Effect Corner Sofa not only looks stylish and expensive but will make the most of your space and start from as little as £575 from B&Q.

My favourite is the Rattan Garden Furniture Corner Sofa Set, 8 Seater Outdoor Patio Corner Sofa with Coffee Table £587.99 which is a bargain considering some sofas can cost an absolute fortune. Dining tables, sun loungers and egg chairs (from £45) are also great additions to your garden especially if you have lots of friends over.

Décor and Accessories

The recent garden trend is to create a space that’s just as cosy and inviting as your living room. Outside mirrors, rugs, cushions and blankets will help make your garden look and feel extra special. I love the Wire Round Indoor Outdoor Wall Mirror £45 that will give a small outside space the appearance of looking a lot bigger.

BBQs and Firepits

You can't have a summer garden party without a BBQ and a fire pit is a great focal point when the evening gets a bit cooler. Again these don’t have to break the bank, B&Q have budget friendly BBQs costing from £175 for the GoodHome Tippah 4.0 Black 4 burner Gas Barbecue and the Square Firepit for £24.99.

