The makeup you need to perfect your face on zoom

The past few years, and working from home, has taken a considerable toll: on our schedules, our routines and our skin. And while you ‘looking a rubbish’ certainly doesn’t top the list of effects of the pandemic, many of us face logging onto a video call for work each morning and being faced with a visage that’s grey, wan, and saggy.

Make sure to wash your face

If you’re someone who leaps from bed to a morning meeting, pausing only to pull on a respectable top, we implore you to wash your face thoroughly when you stop into the bathroom for your morning toilet. It’s the best thing you can do to bring the colour back to your skin and ‘wake-up’ the muscles in your face. The Liz Earle Hot Cloth Cleanser is a hero product - it smells delicious, feels decadent to slather on, and will instantly perk your skin up.

Once your face is clean, even if you don’t have time for make-up, slather on a moisturiser. If you’re time pressed but want your face to look clearer, brighter, and like you had a full 8 hours, Origins Vitazing is your very best friend. It’s hydrating, lightly tinted, and even has SPF 15 so you’ve covered your sun protection, too.

Make your eyes look brighter with an eye serum that plumps and brightens

If you have more time, you’ll likely want to spend some time prepping your eye area to help them look less wizened.

And that means two ingredients: Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. Vitamin C is clinically proven to make skin appear brighter, while hyaluronic acid helps the skin plump up. If you suffer from hyperpigmentation and crêpeyness , in addition to having dark circles, a smart serum will help smooth under-eye skin.

The gold standard here is Dr Dennis Gross’s Ferulic (that’s Vit C) and Retinol Eye Serum (£68 for 15ml), but it costs a pretty penny. It has a fairly instantly brightening effect, but, as with any skin care, you’ll need to apply for at least four weeks consistently before you see real results. Absolutely worth it though – you will see a difference in dark circles.

Now your skin is prepped - what make-up should you use?

First up - dark circles. Concealing dark circles is a two-step process, but it’s quite a doddle. First of all you need to correct the discolouration, then help blend the camouflaged area into the rest of the face using a concealer.

Correctors, if you’ve not used one before, look improbable when you look at them, but use the old-fashioned skill of colour filtering to undo what you’re not keen on. If your dark circles are blueish-pink (most Caucasian skin), you need a salmon-y pink corrector, while for brownish circles (more common on brown, black, and Asian skin tones), you need a more peachy corrector.

Regardless of which camp you fall into, you’ll be able to find a brilliant corrector at Bobbi Brown (£16) (they are the best at this).

Once corrected, you need to conceal, in order to not look too mad. Dab with your fingers in a generous circle atop the corrected area, to blend into the rest of our face.

There are a great many effective concealers on the market. Our favourites isthe Glossier Stretch concealer (£15) (fantastically buildable, with a smooth texture, and never cakey).

Products to help restore glow and glimmer

From there, it’s a case of applying make-up to make your cheeks look healthily flushed, your eyes bright and wide, and your skin-tone even. Consult the gallery below for our top tips.

All of these products can be worn individually, so you don’t have to feel like you need to wear a full face of make-up to achieve that bright, fresh, natural look that we all want - without it looking like we’ve put much make-up on at all.

