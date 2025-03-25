How to claim free tickets to win a £60,000 Tesla Model Y

The new Tesla Model Y is a huge improvement over the previous version - and that was the best selling car in the world | BOTB

BOTB usually charges a few quid for entries to win its luxury family cars - but there's a way to get tickets for free

The latest version of Tesla's Model Y SUV hasn't actually been launched yet, it will arrive in the UK in May, but that doesn't mean you can't join the queue to own one - and without paying a penny.

The free tickets are open to anyone signing up to BOTB, as long as they're over 18. You just have to set up an account, give your email address, add the free ticket to your basket, and check out. Literally nothing to pay.

You'll receive periodic emails, but not many, and you can always unsubscribe.

The interior is a gadget lover's dream | BOTB

Once you have an account, you can also enter some of the other promotions, like the chance to win a Porsche 911 GT3 for 26p, or a convertible AMG Mercedes for 6p.

Entries for the Tesla close on April 16 and the winner will be announced on April 17. And that's when one lucky person will find out they're about to own a new car.

The Model Y Juniper will have an official range of 353 miles when it reaches UK shores in May, and its redesign brings along a host of welcome upgrades over the predecessor, which has been best best-selling EV ever made.

A nicer interior, a better ride, loads of new tech, and a much more stylish exterior are just the start of the improvements to the 2025 Model Y - although it has leapt up in price.

It's not as if that'll matter to the winner of BOTB's latest competition though, because in around 50 days’ time, someone will be getting a phone call telling them they've won a brand new car.

And if they don't want a Tesla, if EVs really aren't their thing, they could opt for a cash prize instead of £43,000. And perhaps use it to buy a gas-guzzling muscle car. Why not?

