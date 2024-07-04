How much of a saving can you really make on Amazon Prime Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield gives his ideas on what to expect when Amazon Prime Day finally arrives

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and we're counting down the days to one of the online retail giant's biggest sales events of the year.

It's no secret that the Prime Day event, which takes place over two days in July, promises some big savings on everything from car accessories to coffee makers, but how big are the discounts and what should we expect to see?

According to National World's consumer technology expert Gareth Butterfield, some of the biggest discounts can come right out of the blue, but there are some product lines that usually always have hefty price drops.

He said: "I've reported on so many Prime Day sales, and it's obvious that a few patterns emerge. Amazon is littered with a vast array of different brands, from small tech firms you've never heard of, to major labels.

"Sometimes the biggest deals on each day can be found on the lesser-known brands, but I've often spotted huge discounts on more familiar lines, such as Ninja and Shark, Samsung, Sony, and LG.

"And then there's the usual suspects, which you can guarantee we'll see big discounts on, such as Oral B toothbrushes, and Amazon's own tech, including Ring, Blink, Kindle and its smart devices like Echo Show and Firestick.

"It's also interesting to see whether there are any invite-only deals emerging. In recent years Amazon has offered televisions, for example, at a significantly reduced price, but you've got to apply to buy them and the lucky recipients will be picked at random. Amazon hasn't confirmed whether this will happen again, but it'll be no surprise if it does.

"I think the products to watch this year will include robot vacuums, air fryers, fashion and beauty products, home security kit and smart home gadgets, and almost inevitably smart TVs.

"I'm also hoping we see some good laptop and tablet deals, and I'd expect smartphones to pop up on the discount list, given some manufacturers are tipped to launch their new models a bit earlier this year."

Amazon Prime Day lands on on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, and you'll need to be a Prime member to make the most of it.

Prime membership usually costs £8.99 per month, but Amazon will give new customers a 30-day free trial if you sign up by clicking here.

That will mean you'll not only be eligible for all the Prime Day deals, but you'll also be able to use the free fast delivery service on most products, and you'll unlock all the other Prime membership benefits too.

This includes Amazon's Prime Video service, with access to movies and TV including the popular Clarkson's Farm series, and you'll also get ad-free music and podcasts as part of the package.

Books, gaming and photo storage are also included with Prime membership, and free trial customers will be eligible to enjoy these for the month too.