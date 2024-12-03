Great kids' stocking fillers with toys, books and puzzles on Aldi Specialbuys
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Fans of Aussie pup Bluey will love this 2 in 1 Bluey GoGlow Pal (£12.99). It’s the perfect cuddly for bed time as it also includes a night light - your youngster can just give Bluey a squeeze and the light will come on, providing reassurance for your little one in the dark.
And you can also buy some mini figurines for your Bluey superfans - choose from Dress up Nanna, Bluey Cousins or Sleepytime (£4.99) or buy a Helicopter or Beach Quad playset (£7.99), complete with your favourite characters.
There’s some great games for children of all ages, with a range of six bright and colourful Orchard Games items on offer (£3.99) - choose between Christmas Jigsaw, Build an Elf, Snowman Pairs, Grotto Lotto, Christmas Bingo and Christmas Present Match. These are lovely games for toddlers, pre-schoolers and beyond, and will get your children feeling festive. These usually retail at £6, so at £3.99 it’s a steal.
The Disney Ludo Game (£4.99) is a great game to play with the family over Christmas, and you can choose from Spidey, Gabby’s Dollshouse, Disney Princesses or Stitch.
And these Professor Puzzle Christmas Games (£4.99) will keep you all laughing over the festive break with ping pong and card games, choose from Snowball Stampede, Jingle Bell Pong or Santa's Obstacle Course.
Other great stocking fillers include a Play-Doh fun factory (£4.99) and Character Microphones (£9.99) for budding singers. These microphones have light effects, five melodies and a built in speaker. Choose from Gabby's Dollhouse, Barbie, Disney Princess or Spidey.
There’s also some lovely Write & Draw pads (£6.99) which are 22-page board books with an erasable magnetic drawing pad and pen. Choose from Gabby's Dollhouse, Marvel Spidey, Disney Princess, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig or Frozen.
And for babies there’s board books (£2.99), with a choice of Arctic Animals, Farm Animals, Jungle Animals or Magical Friends.
The toys and games Aldi Specialbuys event starts on Thursday, December 5 - find your nearest store here.