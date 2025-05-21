Show your dad how much you love him by giving him an insulting Father's Day card | Composite NationalWorld

From savage one-liners to pun-filled beer cans, this year’s Father’s Day cards (and gifts) are all about making dad laugh — or at least sigh deeply.

Are these the funniest Father’s Day cards this year? You decide

From eye-roll-inducing dad jokes to brutally honest one-liners, this year’s crop of Father’s Day cards pulls absolutely no punches. If your dad enjoys sarcasm more than sentiment, one of these might just be his perfect match.

Whether you’re looking for something punny, petty, or perfectly savage, here are six cards guaranteed to get a reaction — even if it’s just a slow blink and a sigh.

1. “Do you want children?” – Scribbler

This card says what every emotionally unavailable dad might be thinking, but definitely shouldn’t say out loud. | Scribbler

A gloriously awkward punchline for the dad who loves a twisted take on family life – and isn’t above a little existential humour.

2. “Nuisance Calls” – Thortful

The modern father’s curse: you block every spam number but still have to answer your kid’s weekly financial emergencies. | Thortful

For the dad who knows his ringtone means one thing: another minor crisis that somehow involves his wallet.

3. “I’ve Found Your Glasses” – Moonpig

For the dad whose eyesight may be blurry, but whose pint-pouring precision remains oddly flawless. | Moonpig

Equal parts cheeky and charming – this one’s a no-brainer if your dad’s more lager than literature.

4. “Happy Farter’s Day” – Ohh Deer

A card that cuts to the cheese. Not classy, but undeniably accurate for most dads post-roast dinner. | Off Deer

Juvenile? Yes. Beneath you? Possibly. Guaranteed to make him smirk? Absolutely.

5. “As Funny As You Think You Are” – Dean Morris Cards

For the dad whose best material peaked in 1994 but still gets trotted out like it’s the Edinburgh Fringe. | Dean Morris

Brutally self-aware and perfect for kids who’ve suffered through years of “pull my finger.”

6. “BALDI” – Card Factory

As subtle as a headbutt from a pool ball. This card dares to say what your siblings have only whispered. | Card Factory

One for the follicly challenged father who knows what he is — and isn’t afraid to have it laminated.

And if cards aren’t enough… try beer with a punchline

BrewDog’s Punk Dad Jokes Gift Pack combines beer and banter – the perfect Father’s Day pairing for joke-loving dads. | Brewdog

Why did the dad cross the road? To get more beer, probably. If your old man loves a laugh (and a cold one), BrewDog’s limited-edition Punk Dad Jokes Gift Pack combines two of his favourite things – IPA and awful puns.

You can choose a four-can pack of Punk IPA or Hazy Jane for £12.99, or go all-in with six cans and a branded glass for £22.99. It’s a Father’s Day gift that’s guaranteed to make him groan, chuckle, and possibly shed a tear – especially if you use the FDAY10 code for 10% off while stocks last.

Standard UK delivery is £4.95 or free on orders over £50, with next-day delivery available too – just make sure you order before 2pm on a weekday if you’re cutting it fine.