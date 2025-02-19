Debenhams has a clearance sale offering up to 95% off thousands of lines

Some of the beds have been discounted by hundreds of pounds | Debenhams

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We’ve seen savings of many hundreds of pounds in an absolutely crazy clearance sale

As professional consumer writers, we're quite used to unearthing deals that raise eyebrows. We tend to get quite nonchalant about them. But this is a clearance sale we all got a bit hot under the collar about.

It's a clearance sale by Debenhams, with up to 75% off literally thousands of items. And that's worth a closer look in itself, but they're knocking off an extra 25% across most of the lines in the sale.

So yes, you've done the maths correctly, some of these products are being sold at up to 95% of their original prices.

Because there are so many items being discounted, you do have to hunt around a bit to find the gold nuggets, but there's so much to go at.

This link will take you to the landing page of the 75%+25% offers, and you can choose what to look at by category,

It's a great time to buy garden furniture | Debenhams

The range of lines on offer is vast, and it includes everything from kitchen appliances to clothing, and cosmetics to camping.

Garden furniture, bedding, shoes, jewellery, toys, and pet products have all made it into the incredible collection of savings.

We've added a list of some of the highlights we've spotted, but click here to go to the deal page and see if you can spot something we've missed.