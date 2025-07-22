4K dual dashcam with night vision, voice control and rear cam now £55
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
You would normally expect to pay around £200 for a high-end dual channel dashcam with features such as 4K video, 5gHz WiFi, parking monitoring, and voice control - but here's one for just £55.
It's a limited-time deal on Amazon, knocking 45% off the price of a GKU D600, which has all the features of the usual premium brands' top-of-the-range units, but at a fraction of the price.
Dual channel means it has a front and rear camera, so you're getting a much better chance of catching any motoring misdemeanours and maybe getting yourself out of a legal pickle.
The 4K resolution is only for the front camera, the rear has just the standard 1080p HD, but that will make it much easier to read number plates, especially with a decent 30FPS video capture.
It also has a 170-degree wide angle lens, WDR night vision, and a F1.8 aperture up front, so short of investing in something with the coveted Sony Starvis sensor, this is about as good as it gets.
It hooks up to the GKU Go app, which enables you to live stream the footage while you're away from the car, or to share clips at the touch of a button.
There's also a G-sensor, 24-hour parking monitoring, time-lapse, and voice control. It even comes with a 64GB SD card, which is impressive at this price.
We don't know how long this deal will last for, so make sure you grab one while it's still in stock.
