Stunning fashion Christmas gift ideas for women that you may want to keep for yourself.

This is my absolute favourite time of year as the countdown to Christmas is well underway and there is only 41 days to go. It's time to get organised and start shopping. I’ll be honest, these gifts for women are so good that you may even be tempted to keep them for yourself - and I wouldn't blame you.

Fashion gifts for women

Speaking of Christmas PJ’s you might want to treat the whole family to matching pyjamas to wear on Christmas Eve. The M&S Red Checked Family Christmas Pyjama Set are perfect for everyone. They have matching sets for women, men and kids with prices starting from just £14.

Don’t forget that with new PJ’s everyone will need a brand new pair of slippers. These Buckle Curly-Shearling/Leather Mules from FitFlop will keep their feet warm and cosy all winter long.

Of course we all love a cosy Christmas jumper but one you can wear all year round. The Chunky Cable Knit Cotton Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper and Knitted Sequin Glitterball Jumper In Charcoal look stunning and are currently on sale for less than £50.

Party season is almost upon us and have I got some outfit ideas you can treat your bestie to or treat yourself. PrettyLittleThing have the most beautiful dresses that look expensive my top three faves are Black Velvet Extreme Puff Sleeve Skater Dress £25, Chocolate Mesh Neck Detail Mini Dress and the Chocolate Cut Out Slinky Maxi Dress both available for just £18.

Jewellery and Accessory gifts for women

A watch is a practical but also an elegant gift too. The Maxcom Vanad Pro £89.99 (gold or black) is a beautiful looking watch that has smart technology too. The perfect gift to put a smile on her face on Christmas Day.

Happy shopping and keep your eyes out for more gift guides as I will be covering beauty, kids toys, home, food and drink.

