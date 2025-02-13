BOTB is now giving away TWO dream cars for just 19p

The two cars could be on your driveway next week - for just 19p | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB’s deals keep getting better and better, and this latest special offer is one of the best we’ve seen

What could be better than taking a phone call telling you you've just won a dream car? Winning two, I guess.

It's the latest in a long line of exciting prizes being given away by BOTB, a company that runs life-changing prize draws pretty much every day of the week.

This latest one closes on Wednesday and it's not only got some of the cheapest ticket prices on the site, but it's for two cars.

One lucky winner will be given two sets of keys for an astonishing pairing of cars. A Range Rover Sport and a BMW M4 Competition.

A BMW and a Range Rover would be the perfect pairing | BOTB

It's a prize pot worth over £110,000 and that's normally something tickets would cost around £4 for, but you can get them for a fraction of the price.

Both cars are second-hand, 2021 models, but they've got pretty low mileage and they're in stunning condition.

The Range Rover Sport is a Dynamic model with only 36,000 miles on the clock. It has the desirable 3.0-litre diesel engine, and it's worth around £67,000. That's your family workhorse sorted, then.

For a little bit of fun at the weekends, or for a super-quick school run, the BMW M4 Competition is one of the best drivers' cars out there.

Both cars have low mileage, and they're in superb condition | BOTB

It has covered just 49,000 miles, has that stunning three-litre straight six engine, and it's worth around £45,000.

Of course, you don't need to take the cars. If there just isn't enough room on your driveway, you can go for the £78,000 cash alternative instead.

Although the entries close on Wednesday, there's likely to be huge interest in this special offer, and nearly 10% of tickets have already sold at the time of writing.

So if you want to be in with a chance of winning this incredible double prize, get your skates on.