Best womens joggers

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

When you find the right pair of sweatpants, you’ll find that you never want to take them off - and the good news it that because they are so versatile you (almost) never have to - apart from when you need to wash them, of course.

Joggers were once only thought of as useful if you were about to hit the gym and tackle your fitness regime, but the pandemic has changed all that. They’ve become our new best friends as we continue to spend more time indoors than ever before, and when we do step outside they’ve also become a fashion statement.

It’s no wonder that the athleisure market has boomed in recent years as we all look for comfort alongside style.

We’ve had a look at the joggers that some of the most well-known brands for athleisure clothing have to offer, and chosen our top picks. As always, there’s something to suit every taste, body shape and budget.

Adapted State High-Rise Fleece Jogger Adapted State High-Rise Fleece Jogger £94.00 Warm jogger 5/5 These tech fleece joggers from Lululemon are designed to keep you warm when you take your workout outside and it’s cold out. When the workout heats up, and so does your body zips at the cuff let you de-layer fast. They also have secure zippered pockets so you can safely store your phone and cards, along with a drawcord for a flattering and fitted style. Available in sizes 0 to 20. They’re currently on sale too so you can get them at a brilliant price. Buy now

ASYOU foldover 90's wide leg jogger in black ASYOU foldover 90's wide leg jogger in black £20.99 Retro style 4/5 Exclusive to ASOS, these retro joggers prove that good style never goes out of fashion - and is always an excellent fit. Made from sweatshirt fabric, they feature a wide leg and white piping detail which makes the leg appear longer. They also have an elasticated waist for a comfortable fit and side zip pockets to keep all of your possessions safe. Available in size 4 to 18. Buy now

Sand Wash Cuffed Trousers Sand Wash Cuffed Trousers £95.00 Sustainable choice 4/5 These stylish joggers with cuffed bottoms from Sweaty Betty will look at home in the gym, dance studio or on the street. They are also a great ethical choice as they made from 57% recycled fabric which is supersoft. There’s an elasticated waist with an adjustable tie and 2 deep side pockets with stitch detailing for a secure and comfortable fit whether you’re working out or hanging out. Available in sizes XXS to XXL, and in colours cedar pink (pictured) or light beige. Buy now

Women's Fleece Tie-Dye Trousers (Plus Size) Women's Fleece Tie-Dye Trousers (Plus Size) £59.95 Plus size choice 4/5 A fresh take ona classic fashion item, these Nike trousers combine vibrant tie-dye with contrast seam stitching for a fun, energetic look. They have been made especially for the larger lady, and combine practicality and style. With the unusual pattern they will be sure to make you stand out from the crowd. Available in sizes 22 to 32. Buy now

Pause Joggers Pause Joggers £40.00 Shorter Length 4/5 Be as comfortable as possible while you are doing your fitness routine or taking a break on rest day with these bright and beautiful joggers from Gymshark. Made from a delicate super soft fabric with seamless rib textured points throughout, a drawcord waist and flattering 7/8th length, these joggers are cut to a loose fit for supreme comfort. Available in sizes XS to XL. Buy now